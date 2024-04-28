Wolverhampton Wanderers secured their first win in all competitions since 9 March with a 2-1 victory over Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Gary O’Neil was desperate for a win in order to bolster Wolves’ slim hopes of finishing in the top half of the table this season.

Goals from Hwang Hee-Chan and Toti Gomes had the Old Gold sailing to a comfortable afternoon, yet Luton scored with just ten minutes left to set up a nervy finish.

The Molineux side held out for their first win in seven games, with Mario Lemina arguably the standout performer for O’Neil.

Mario Lemina’s game in numbers vs Luton Town

The 30-year-old was tasked with controlling the game from the heart of the midfield as O’Neil flooded the middle of the pitch with players looking to dominate that area against the Hatters.

Lemina was keen to break forward and support the attack, grabbing an assist along with making two key passes, succeeding with 50% of his dribble attempts and taking two shots, which were off target, during the game.

Mario Lemina's stats vs Luton Town Accurate passes 71/78 Key passes 2 Touches 97 Possession lost 12 Total duels (won) 11 (7) Via Sofascore

It was his distribution which should be given the most plaudits, however, as he finished the game with a 91% pass success rate, dictating the game.

The midfielder also won seven of his 11 contested duels, made two tackles, and took 97 touches in what was a dynamic display which demonstrated both his attacking and defensive skills.

If he can maintain this sort of form over the closing weeks of the season, Wolves could seal a top-half finish in the Premier League.

Mario Lemina’s stats this season for Wolves

The Gabon international has emerged as a key player for O’Neil, making 31 appearances in the top flight, missing just three matches all season.

He is usually at his best when playing alongside Joao Gomes and this could be Wolves’ starting midfield partnership next term.

Among his teammates, Lemina has shone this term. Indeed, he currently ranks fifth for overall Sofascore rating (7.07) in the Premier League, along with ranking fifth for total shots per game (1.4) and accurate passes per game (35.3).

Defensively, he ranks second for tackles per game (2.5) and first for interceptions per game (1.2) while the player has also won five total duels per game – a success rate of 54% - meaning he wins his physical battles more often than not.

His performance on Saturday afternoon confirmed that he can contribute effectively whether Wolves have the ball and this could be crucial as they face Manchester City and Liverpool before the end of the season.

O’Neil will be keen to bolster his squad during the summer transfer window in order to add some much-needed depth, but despite Lemina approaching 31, he should certainly be one of their main players next season, such is his ability to control games and showcase his influence.

His performance against Luton was key to Wolves breaking their winless run. With City up next, Lemina must be at his best if they aim to secure a league double over Pep Guardiola’s men.