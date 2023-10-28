Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers, under Gary O'Neil, are currently unbeaten in their last four league games, finding their rhythm after a testing summer.

Mario Lemina's return to the squad is pivotal for Wolves as he is their best-performing midfielder in terms of tackles and interceptions, making him crucial in limiting opposition attacks.

Newcastle United poses a threat in midfield with talented players like Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, but Lemina is the best-suited player to counter their strengths, as highlighted by his impressive statistics.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are back in action this evening, as Gary O’Neil’s in-form side host high-flying Newcastle United at Molineux in match day ten of the Premier League.

After a trialling summer, the Old Gold seem to have finally found their rhythm under O’Neil, with the Midlands side currently unbeaten in their previous four league games.

While confidence is high, Wolves face a huge battle this evening, as the Geordies arrive also in fine form, joining O’Neil’s side as also being unbeaten in their last four in the league.

Wolves team news vs Newcastle United

Last time out, Wolves were tested by Bournemouth, a test that they passed late into the game as Sasa Kalajdzic claimed the winner just two minutes from time at the Vitality Stadium in a 2-1 victory.

A goal early into the second-half from Matheus Cunha got the ball rolling for the Old Gold, and while neither usual culprits Hee-Chan Hwang nor Pedro Neto were on the scoresheet, both players claimed an assist to continue their fine form.

While the two forwards are crucial to keeping the side ticking in the final third, a key element to O’Neil’s setup was missing, as Mario Lemina faced suspension after receiving two yellow cards against Aston Villa.

Luckily for this evening’s hosts, the Gabonese ace is back in contention to start against Newcastle, along with Nelson Semedo who also missed the previous fixture due to suspension.

On the injury front, it’s been revealed that Joe Hodge is looking to be out of action for eight weeks after having surgery on a shoulder issue, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde continues to nurse a calf problem.

The timing of Lemina’s return is pivotal for Wolves’ chances against Newcastle, as the Magpies pose a huge threat in midfield, a threat that could be controlled by the 30-year-old battler.

The stats that show why Mario Lemina must start against Newcastle United

When taking a look into Wolves’ squad, the numbers highlight that Lemina is O’Neil’s best-performing midfielder when it comes to tackles and interceptions in the Premier League.

The Gabon international averages 2.5 tackles and 2.1 interceptions per game this season in the league, reinforcing just how important he is to limiting the threat in the middle of the park as the ex-Southampton titan can constantly break up opposition attacks.

On the other side, Newcastle boast some stellar talent capable of building play from midfield, particularly through Brazilian duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Last season, Joelinton ranked in the top 6% of midfielders in the Premier League for his average of 1.79 successful take-ons per 90, highlighting his proficiency in possession and transitioning play upfield.

Similar strengths are found in Guimaraes’ playing style, where this term he’s averaging 1.52 successful take-ons per 90, as well as showcasing an impressive level of progressive distribution through his 1.52 key passes and 6.99 progressive passes per 90, via FBref.

For all the danger that Eddie Howe’s duo can exploit, Lemina is the best-suited player to answer their questions, as highlighted in the table below.

Mario Lemina 2023/24 Premier League Statistic Average Tackles 2.55 Interceptions 2.17 Clearances 2.42 Passes blocked 0.38 Ball recoveries 6.63 Per 90 figures via FBref

Once lauded as “unbelievable” by analyst and scout Umir, the 30-year-old talent’s return could pose to be crucial to Wolves’ hopes of beating Newcastle, with his presence in the midfield incomparable to any of O’Neil’s other options.

Molineux has already seen Wolves slay Manchester City this season, with the hope there that the squad can overcome this evening’s challenge as the Geordies pay a visit.