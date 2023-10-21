Wolverhampton Wanderers are finally back in action this afternoon, as Gary O’Neil’s side travel to the south coast to face his former club, Bournemouth, in the Premier League.

It’s match day nine of the 2023/24 campaign, and Wolves seem to finally be growing into form, securing two draws and a memorable win against Manchester City in their previous three league fixtures.

What is the latest Wolves team news against Bournemouth?

In their most recent Premier League fixture, Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw with Midlands rivals Aston Villa at Molineux, as Hwang Hee-chan’s fifth goal of the campaign was cancelled out by Pau Torres’ equaliser two minutes later.

The points were shared and the Old Gold made themselves comfortable in 14th in the table, sitting five points ahead of today’s opponents, who have been unable to get out of first gear this term as they currently dwell in the relegation zone.

A win will be greatly desired for O’Neil, not just to prove his worth against the club that dismissed him in the summer, but to build momentum with Wolves in the early stages of the season.

O’Neil will be charged up with the availability of deadly duo Pedro Neto and Hwang ahead of the fixture, however, he looks to be without Hugo Bueno due to injury, and Nelson Semedo due to suspension.

After receiving a second yellow card against Villa, Wolves will also be without midfield enforcer Mario Lemina, which is a blow to O’Neil’s balance in the middle of the park.

The Gabonese ace ranks in the top 7% of midfielders in the Premier League this season for his dominating average of 2.17 interceptions per 90, via FBref, suggesting that the manager must find a likewise alternative to ease the blow of his absence.

Should Tommy Doyle start against Bournemouth?

With Jean Ricner-Bellegarde returning from his three-match ban after seeing red against Luton Town, O’Neil will have a decision to make as to how he goes about lining up his midfield.

The most likely combination would be the pairing of the Frenchman with Joao Gomes to hold the fort, however the English manager could also resort to Man City loanee Tommy Doyle to add a further spark of creativity in Lemina’s absence.

The Englishman has had a slow start to his spell at Molineux, as he recovered from a knee injury and then was unable to play against his parent club when he was fit to return.

Last season, the 22-year-old spent the campaign on loan at Sheffield United, and showcased his ability in the Championship, showing traits that could be of use to O’Neil’s side this afternoon.

Tommy Doyle's averages in the 2022/23 Championship Assists 0.19 Progressive passes 5.68 Key passes 1.70 Goal creating actions 0.58 Tackles 1.51 Stats per 90 via FBref

Once lauded as a “superb midfielder” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Doyle has the ability to contribute in the final third, as well as being defensively present in the engine room, highlighted by his average of 5.68 progressive passes and 1.51 tackles per 90 last term, via FBref.

Bournemouth have been frail in defence so far this season, having conceded 18 goals in their opening eight games, suggesting that an added source of creativity in the midfield could go a long way in Wolves’ efforts to damage the Cherries this afternoon.

Now could be the perfect time for O’Neil to trial some rotation with Lemina away from the scene, in a squad shuffle that could prove to be a smart one.