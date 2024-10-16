A worrying report has emerged over the future of one of Wolves' stars, with several top clubs now believed to be keeping a close eye on him this season.

Are Wolves too good to go down?

As it stands, Wolves are bottom of the Premier League, with just a single point after seven games. One of four sides without a win (alongside Southampton, Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace), Gary O'Neil's side have had the toughest run of fixtures in the division so far, but have failed to do much to inspire confidence at Molineux.

They have faced Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa in their opening stint of fixtures, but even against Brentford they conceded five times to fall to a 5-3 defeat, while they were held to a 1-1 draw in a Midlands derby with Nottingham Forest.

O'Neil is not yet under any major pressure over his future in charge of the Old Gold, but has a run of fixtures between now and the November international break that will demand an upturn in both performances and results. Things get harder before they get easier though, as they play host to reigning Champions Manchester City before games against sides around them which will be vital in O'Neil's future at Molineux.

O'Neil's fixtures to save his job? Manchester City (H) Brighton (A) Crystal Palace (H) Southampton (H) Fulham (A) Bournemouth (H)

Should they fail to turn things round in the remainder of the campaign, it could have worrying consequences.

Top clubs eyeing "phenomenal" talent

That comes via Football Insider, who report that a whole host of European clubs are keeping a close eye on Matheus Cunha as they eye up a potential cut-price deal to sign the Brazilian. Cunha, who arrived as Wolves' record signing from Atlético Madrid in a deal worth £44m, has caught the eye during his time with the Old Gold.

He was linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer, though he insisted he was happy at Molineux after a strong season - indeed, former teammate Max Kilman dubbed him "phenomenal".

And former Man United, Aston Villa and West Ham scout Mick Brown explained to Football Insider that "clubs in the Premier League are already keeping an eye on his situation".

Though he still has three years left to run on his £60,000 a week deal at Wolves, it is suggested that the Brazilian could be "one of the first out of the door" if performances continue to underwhelm. Signed for almost £50m, he could be available for far less if Wolves are forced into a sale following any potential relegation, especially given that Wolves remain close to the line over financial fair play.

“Every team in the league will be keeping an eye on what happens with him, and if they’re not, they should be", Brown added. “Even the clubs at the very top of the table should be interested, and from what I’ve heard, a few of them are tracking the possibility of that deal.”