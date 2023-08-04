Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui could look to 'cash in' on Matheus Nunes, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence if suitable offers arrive for their services at Molineux, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Which clubs are keen on Nunes, Neto and Podence?

Earlier this year, Telegraph Sport revealed that Liverpool were keen on bringing Wolves midfielder Nunes to Anfield, though they now look to have gone in a different direction after confirming the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

L'Equipe via Sports Mole claim that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are now sniffing around Nunes' signature as they prepare for the potential departure of Italy international Marco Verratti to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

In the case of Neto, Sporting Clube de Portugal have shown an interest in taking the diminutive winger on loan this summer and he is believed to be 'very well regarded' by the Portuguese giants, as per A Bola.

FootballTransfers reported back in April that Neto was also under consideration at Premier League outfit Arsenal to add some depth on the flank and competition for Bukayo Saka.

Wolves are also 'expected' to sell Podence between now and the close of play in the market after he stayed at their Compton Park training ground during the Old Gold's warm weather training retreat in Portugal, as per The Daily Mail.

Podence made 37 appearances in all competitions for Wolves last campaign in total, registering six goals and one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones believes that Wolves would consider selling the £191k-a-week trio if suitable offers were to arise for their services this window.

Jones stated: “If Wolves also cash in on more players, then people will be wondering what the result of all this will be, but the truth is it could happen.

“They need to raise more funds, and while Nunes and Neto aren’t the names they are looking to offload, you wonder what would happen now if an offer landed.

“The information around the club is that someone like Podence is one of those most likely to be next on the chopping block, so that could happen.”

What now for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolves have been severely hamstrung by Financial Fair Play issues this window, which has led them to make just two signings in the form of Matt Doherty and Tom King, who have both arrived at Molineux on free transfers, as per Transfermarkt.

According to The Mirror, Old Gold boss Lopetegui is believed to be considering his future at the club amid frustration over now being able to replace high-profile departed players such as Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Nathan Collins.

Bournemouth are also set to beat Wolves to the signing of Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott in a deal worth around £25 million. Lopetegui harbours fear that his side isn't strong enough to compete in the Premier League at present.

Football Insider report that Wolves are targeting veteran West Ham United target Michail Antonio as a potential solution to their slim options in the final third; however, Everton and Nottingham Forest are also keen on the Jamaica international.

Hammers left-back Aaron Cresswell had been in talks over a move to Wolves, though they broke down after neither party could agree on a fee for the former England international, as per The Daily Mail.