Wolverhampton Wanderers would be open to accepting offers for Matheus Nunes amid interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool, according to reports.

What's the latest on Nunes to Liverpool?

The Portuguese international only made the move to Molineux last summer meaning that his contract isn’t set to expire until 2027, but having impressed during his previous 30 appearances in the Midlands (prior to today’s game vs Chelsea), he has caught the eye at Anfield.

Back in January, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Old Gold midfielder held discussions regarding a potential move to Merseyside before joining Julen Lopetegui’s side. The Athletic have since reported that the Reds still retain an interest in signing the 24-year-old later in the summer as they look to revamp their central options.

The Mirror have claimed that the £44m release clause that the talisman had included in his terms when he signed has now been removed by the hierarchy so that they can demand a higher fee during the upcoming window, but this doesn’t seem to have put his admirers off wanting to secure his services.

Now, according to Football Insider, Liverpool are “still pushing” to sign Nunes despite the fact that his price tag will be initially higher than anticipated. FSG are “big admirers” of their target and are looking to take a second bite of the cherry after missing out on his signature to their top-flight rivals last summer.

Whilst Wolves would like to keep their 2022 big-money recruit, they “remain realistic” about the chances of that happening given their dangerous league and possibly financial position so it’s stated that an offer of £50m “would be accepted”.

Should Wolves keep or sell Nunes?

Wolves manager Lopetegui publicly praised Nunes earlier this year for his “good quality” and stated that he was “happy” with him, but as a result of him failing to make an impact in the final third, the club should cash in whilst they have the chance.

The Rio de Janeiro native has started 23 Premier League games this season prior to the Chelsea fixture so has been a regular feature in the matchday squad, but during that time, has scored zero goals and registered just one assist, lacking any kind of attacking prowess at the business end of the pitch, as per Transfermarkt.

Nunes also currently pockets £100k-p/w which makes him Wanderers’ joint-highest earner alongside Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho so sanctioning his sale would free up a huge amount on the wage bill and generate much-needed cash to fund potential new signings in the summer.