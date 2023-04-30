Wolves were taught a footballing lesson in their 6-0 defeat this weekend, and whilst no one covered themselves in glory, Matheus Nunes has been singled out for particular criticism.

How did Nunes play against Brighton?

The midfielder, who joined in the summer from Sporting CP, has had a mixed debut season for Wolves, as while his performances have attracted interest from Liverpool, his attitude has been criticised at times.

Wolves were swept away at the Amex Stadium, as braces from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Deniz Undav meant the visitors were handed a heavy defeat.

Although their improvement under Julen Lopetegui now means Premier League safety looks likely, there was much cause for concern after such a poor display, and Nunes was a particular disappointment on the day.

As per Sofascore, he made an error leading to one of the goals and failed to make any key passes, having started in a left-sided role.

Speaking on the Express and Star YouTube channel, journalist Nathan Judah slammed the Portuguese star for his performance, singling him out above the rest of the players following the disastrous defeat.

He said: "Some of these are world-class international players. I mean, some of the mistakes... I've got to say his name - I mean, Matheus Nunes today, on a different planet.

"Some of the balls he gave away - pretty much every one led to a goal, by the way.

"I'm absolutely lost for words. Some of the displays out there today were just unacceptable."

Should Wolves sell Nunes in the summer?

Nunes arrived for a club-record £42.2m in the summer window and he has made 35 appearances across all competitions.

With captain Ruben Neves seemingly on his way out in the summer, losing two central midfielders in the same window may not be ideal, but if Wolves can recoup most of the fee or even make a profit on the 24-year-old, they may yet consider a deal.

Although he has shown glimpses of his quality, which included scoring a screamer against Chelsea, his inconsistency overall has meant he has not quite lived up to his price tag.

With one goal and one assist since his arrival, he has not delivered much in terms of end product in the attacking third, and given that he also ranks poorly in both passing and interceptions amongst his peers (as per FBref), his overall contributions have not been outstanding either going forward or in defence.

It remains to be seen whether Lopetegui will want to keep Nunes - who was signed prior to the Spaniard's arrival - or seize an opportunity to gain a sizeable fee and reinvest into his own transfer targets in the summer.