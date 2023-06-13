Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to resolve the future of midfielder Matheus Nunes in the near future at Molineux, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Matheus Nunes?

As per The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have held an interest in Nunes for a period of time; however, their attraction towards the Portugal international has 'cooled' in recent weeks.

The report claims that Liverpool may move on to other targets, with the likes of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach enforcer Manu Kone being linked with a switch to Anfield.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are also keen on Nunes and have placed him on a shortlist of potential midfield additions as Erik Ten Hag demands midfield reinforcements.

Barcelona and Newcastle United are two other potential destinations for Nunes this summer, though it is unclear exactly what the future may hold for the £85k-a-week ace in the transfer window, as per Relovo.

Nunes joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon last year for a fee in the region of £42.2 million and became a key player in their eventually Premier League survival bid.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Romano has stated that we won't need to wait too long to find out where Nunes may find himself come the end of the transfer window.

Romano said: “For Matheus Nunes, there's a lot of interest but still nothing advanced or concrete. So, we have to wait on that one. I think this is something for later in the window, towards the end of June or July.”

How did Matheus Nunes fare for Wolverhampton Wanderers during 2022/23?

Nunes enjoyed a decent debut campaign in the English top-flight with Wolves and helped them to maintain their place in the division despite being in a relegation dogfight for large portions of the season.

In 2022/23, the Portuguese midfielder amassed 42 appearances in all competitions for the Old Gold, registering two goals and two assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored shows that Nunes is also an effective ball carrier from the centre of the pitch and managed to complete an average of 1.3 dribbles per match in the Premier League.

FBRef also reflect the notion of Nunes being able to drive his side forward from midfield, detailing that he successfully performed 59 shot-creating actions across the season.

Of course, Wolves will be keen to keep hold of Nunes if possible; nevertheless, it looks like it will be a waiting game at Molineux to see if he is still there come the close of play in the market.