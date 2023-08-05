Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty made some 'bold' comments over issues 'behind-the-scenes' at Molineux that could actually turn out to be a positive development, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What did Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty say?

In an interview with Viaplay Sports cited by The Irish Independent following Wolves' 1-1 draw with Celtic in a pre-season friendly in Dublin last weekend, Doherty didn't shy away from making his feelings known regarding things internally at Molineux, stating: “I don’t think things are perfect behind the scenes at all."

He then added: “But as players there is nothing we can do about it except go out onto the pitch and carry out what the manager wants us to do. “The season is not far away. We’ll just knuckle down, get training, work hard and see what happens in the transfer window, but for sure we do need some bodies.”

Of course, Doherty has only recently returned to Wolves for a second stint at the West Midlands-based outfit on a free transfer following a short spell out in Spain at La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, as per The Daily Mail.

In his first time of things at the Old Gold, Doherty became a favorite among supporters, registering 28 goals and 41 assists from 302 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Wolves start their Premier League campaign away to Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 14th as they look to put a problematic few months to one side, as per Sky Sports.

Cited by Telegraph Sport, Financial Fair Play concerns have restricted Wolves' ability to spend money on players this window and have led to the high-profile sales of Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez, with little breathing room from a monetary standpoint to recruit suitable replacements.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that 36-cap Doherty's honesty is actually a refreshing thing in a climate of footballers rarely commenting on internal matters within their working environment.

Jones stated: "It’s a pretty bold statement to make just as you have returned to the club but maybe it’s a good thing that he has no problems addressing major issues head on. Wolves can not hide from the problems they are going to be faced with this season and there are very few players that would speak out about issues behind the scenes that they may have spotted or heard about."

"We knew already that Lopetegui was rattled about the spending situation and now with Doherty talking like this, I think it’s fair to say they need a big start to the season or things are going to become very difficult very quickly."

What next for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolves will need to try and navigate the difficult landscape they find themselves in to acquire new recruits to help their bid for Premier League stability.

Nevertheless, talks have collapsed between the Old Gold and West Ham United over a potential deal involving Aaron Cresswell and the 33-year-old will now not be heading to Molinuex as both parties have failed to agree on a fee for his services, as per The Daily Mail.

Football Insider report that Wolves could be stumped in their attempts to acquire Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott by Bournemouth, who are now believed to be in 'advanced talks' over a deal for the £25 million-rated Guernsey-born midfielder.

The Sun understand that both Wolves and West Ham are monitoring Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who is also attracting attention from Serie A champions Napoli and they could look to replace Kim Min-jae with the Greek international.