Wolverhampton Wanderers are already looking ahead to next season as Julen Lopetegui’s side look safe to be staying another year in the Premier League. Wolves currently sit in 14th in the league table, winning just ten games this season in a year of changes and reflection for the Midlands representatives.

There has been transfer speculation regarding the futures of a number of Old Gold stars, including captain Ruben Neves who could depart the club in the summer. It will be a busy summer for Lopetegui as he looks to get to work on building his own squad at Mollineux after inheriting the work of Bruno Lage.

The club have been linked with a host of forwards so far ahead of the summer transfer window, including Barcelona gem Ansu Fati who looks certain to leave the Catalan club at the end of the season.

News emerging last month revealed that Wolves could be on the prowl to bring a defender to the club, a face that the Premier League is more than knowledgeable of already.

What’s the latest on Matt Doherty to Wolves?

Irish full-back Matt Doherty spent 10 years of his career in Wolverhampton, signing for the club in the summer of 2010 for a fee of around £66k from Bohemians at just 18-years-old.

Before his departure in 2020 to Tottenham Hotspur for £15m, the Irishman made 302 appearances in all competitions for the club and established himself as a rated Premier League right-back.

As per reports from 90min, the full-back could return to Mollineux in the summer with the 31-year-old linked to a move away from 11-time Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Doherty made the move from Tottenham to Madrid in a dramatic January deadline this year, with the Lilywhites terminating the 34-capped Irish international’s contract allowing his move to La Liga to take place.

It hasn’t gone to plan for the right-back, who has made just two appearances in the league since making the switch, subsequently sparking rumours of his potential return to England.

Sources close to 90min have reported that there is Premier League interest for the former Wolves star, with Crystal Palace, newly promoted Burnley and his former club interested in capturing his signature.

What could Matt Doherty offer Wolves?

There is little to debate when it comes to discussing the defender’s success in the Midlands, highlighted best through his final season at Molineux. The Irishman ranked in the top 2% of players in the league during the 2018/19 season for winning aerial duels, being a dominating presence in Wolves’ defence.

Even at 31, the veteran defender could add an area of expertise and threat to this current Wolves side and could take the place of under-performing Nelson Semedo in the team.

The Portuguese right-back has won just 1.07 aerial duels per 90 minutes this season, in comparison to Doherty’s 4.18 in his final Wolves campaign, via FBref.

Semedo has been classed as a “liability” by Express and Star correspondent Nathan Judah this season as he has struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League, so Wolves could instead get themselves a “consistent” and “superb” defender back in the Irishman, as once hailed by former Leeds United full-back Danny Mills.

Premier League full-backs are expected to be strong going forward too, which the £65k-per-week star has in his locker shown through his 12 goal contributions (seven goals and five assists) for an inconsistent Spurs side in all competitions in his last season.

The Dublin-born dynamo also ranked in the top 7% of players with the highest expected non-penalty goals per 90 - as per FBref, showing his attacking presence.

Only time will tell if Lopetegui will take the plunge to bring Doherty back to Mollineux, however he could be an experienced and knowledgeable player to reintroduce to the back line.