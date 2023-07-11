Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly close to striking a deal with Matt Doherty to bring the Irishman back to Molineux this summer.

The 31-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid and could be a valuable member for Julen Lopetegui to reintegrate into his side.

Could Wolves sign Matt Doherty?

As reported by The Athletic yesterday, Wolves are in ‘advanced talks’ to bring the defender back to the Midlands.

After three years away from the Old Gold the 31-year-old looks ‘set to seal’ a move back to the club, with ‘positive discussions’ reported via The Athletic’s Steve Madeley.

How could Matt Doherty fit in at Wolves?

After 10 years at Wolves, Doherty opted to join Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 before leaving north London in a surprise move to Atletico Madrid in January 2023.

Things didn’t work as planned for the Irishman in the Spanish capital, as he departed this summer having made only two LaLiga appearances in a move that deprived him of playing time.

A return to Molineux could come at a perfect time for the 31-year-old and Lopetegui, as he looks to rebuild the foundations of the club after a decrease in squad names this summer.

Names such as Ruben Neves, Conor Coady, Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho departed Wolves this summer after each spending five or more years on the books at Molineux, leaving Lopetegui open to a rebuild.

The return of Doherty could reinstall some structure to the Spaniard’s plans to sculpt his side in preparation for his first full season in charge.

Sitting at the bottom of the table on Christmas day left the Old Gold wondering if their time in the top-flight was up, however, Lopetegui managed to turn fate around in ending the campaign in 13th.

While it’s integral that the former Real Madrid boss addresses the issues in the goal-scoring department, regaining defensive structure is key to bridging the gap between Wolves and the bottom third of the table.

Doherty could act as a familiar face to Molineux in a time of change, in a place that he impressed for years, making a total of 302 appearances for the club.

Once hailed as a “machine” by writer Tim Spiers during his time at Wolves, the Irishman could add competition and an authoritative figure to Lopetegui’s squad which has already changed drastically since the end of the season.

During the 2019/20 campaign, the Dublin-born gem averaged 1.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game at right-back, as well as contributing strongly in the final third with four goals and three assists, via WhoScored.

The £74k-per-week defender could not only arrive back in the Midlands with experience and a love for the club under his belt, but with a competitive streak worthy of prompting Nelson Semedo to raise his performance.

The Portuguese ace’s future is still not confirmed to be at Molineux, however, Lopetegui could be in a positive stance should Doherty arrive to either compete with the 29-year-old or cover his place.

It’s been a hectic summer already for the Old Gold, who seem to have got their finances under lock after making almost £80m in sales, so the rebuild for Lopetegui begins now with trialling times ahead, one that can be kickstarted with the return of a fan-favourite.