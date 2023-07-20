Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly finalising a deal to bring Matt Doherty back to Molineux, as Julen Lopetegui seeks defensive upgrades this summer.

The Irishman spent a total of 10 years in the Midlands and now looks to be on his way back to the club after three years away.

Sky Sports reported on Wednesday that the 31-year-old would undergo a medical ahead of his free transfer, after a short-lived spell at Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse relayed that the right-back would sign a three-year deal at Molineux, with the club set to target free agents and loan deals this summer.

What will Matt Doherty bring to Wolves?

Doherty is a player that needs little introduction in Wolverhampton, a strong servant of the club for a decade, the Irishman was present and pivotal in the Old Gold’s charge back to the Premier League and success in the top tier.

Across 302 appearances for the Midlands side, the Dublin-born ace was there for the trials of League One and Championship football to Nuno Santo’s drive to the Premier League and Europa League, with many fond memories at the club.

After departing the Midlands, game time became a struggle, recording just 44 appearances in the league for Tottenham Hotspur, to then becoming a stranger in Madrid with just two LaLiga appearances for Atletico following his January switch.

A figure that will be welcomed back with open arms, the veteran wing-back offers a host of experience, as well as a host of qualities that could undeniably bolster Lopetegui’s bid to get the side back in the top half of the table.

The 2022/23 campaign showed a level of stagnancy in the squad, in a side depleted in confidence following Bruno Lage’s mishaps at the start of the season.

Installing competition to his side will be critical in Lopetegui’s bid to get the squad to peak form ahead of next term, which could be pivotal in getting the best out of a host of underperformers.

There was a lot anticipated of Nelson Semedo following his £36.8m move from Barcelona to Wolves in 2020, however, the Portuguese has struggled to consistently live up to the levels expected in a player of his calibre.

Adding Doherty to the mix at right-back could force the 29-year-old to up his individual game, with the Irishman proving to be a higher performer than the former La Liga gem in his final season at Molineux.

In the 2019/20 campaign, Doherty was at the heart of all things progressive on the right side of Nuno’s defence.

The £74k-per-week "machine", as lauded by The Athletic's Tim Spiers, contributed to seven goals from the back, scoring four and assisting three in 32 appearances that term, as per WhoScored.

Despite being away from the Midlands for three years, the Wolves hero could find his place in the starting eleven restored under Lopetegui, with him proving to pose a bigger threat than Semedo.

When comparing the Premier League seasons of the Portuguese last season and Doherty’s final year at Wolves, it’s clear to see just how influential the Irishman can be.

As per FBref, the 31-year-old averaged 5.01 progressive passes and 2.38 progressive carries per 90 in 2019/20, compared to the former Barcelona man’s 3.76 progressive passes and 1.71 progressive carries last campaign.

The former Spurs defender averaged higher than Semedo in terms of interceptions too, averaging 1.27 to his 0.99 per 90, communicating the levels the 29-year-old must hit to remain as first choice at Molineux.

Inducing competition could be a hit for Lopetegui to get his side progressing again, and with the experience of Doherty on the horizon, the Spaniard may have struck the perfect deal.