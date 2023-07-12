Wolverhampton Wanderers are on the verge of re-signing Matt Doherty in what would be an 'unbelievable' return for the Irishman to Molineux and his addition may push Nelson Semedo out of the club, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Is Matt Doherty set for a return to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

According to TEAMtalk, Doherty is in talks over a dramatic return to Wolves following his release from Atletico Madrid, where he earned £68,000 per week in his short spell, at the end of last season.

The Republic of Ireland international has also had interest in his services from Saudi Arabia and Crystal Palace; however, the Old Gold are now 'closing in' on capturing the right-back and hope that they can officially announce his signature in the near future.

Cited by The Daily Mail, Doherty is represented by Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency who are believed to have strong links to Wolves, which in turn will increase the chances of any deal happening.

Wolves are conducting their transfer business under strict financial limits and are of the notion that being able to acquire an experienced player with Premier League experience without having to pay a fee represents a savvy piece of recruitment.

Further lending credence to the speculation surrounding Doherty's future, The Athletic have chimed in and indicated that Wolves are in advanced talks to sign the 31-year-old, though no deal has yet been agreed between both parties despite holding 'positive discussions' in the last few days.

In his first stint at Molineux, Doherty became an icon at Wolves and made 302 appearances in all competitions, registering 28 goals and 41 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has said that Doherty's proposed move to Wolves is 'in motion' while believes his arrival could have an effect on Portuguese right-back Semedo's future at Molineux, as the 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Roma, as per Marca via Roma Press.

Jones stated: "This one is in motion and I’m told it is happening. It’s a great opportunity to sign a good player without a big outlay and obviously that suits Wolves. But at the same time, it is quite an unbelievable story really because I never saw a time when he would return. From his point of view, Doherty is such a driven player, someone who seemed so determined to prove he can make it to the very top of the game, that going back to Wolves has always seemed a bit out of the question.

"There was a time last year when he could have gone back there from Spurs, but he was totally unwavering that he would not do that. He even mentioned in an interview the hazards of going back. But obviously his move to Spain has not gone well and he’s been released after a season in which he’s literally played a couple of games.

"He’s in his thirties now, so it’s not a stage when you want to take any more risks, and Wolves under Lopetegui is a very attractive option. Nuno got a lot out of him at Wolves and it will be interesting to see what the playing process is a few years down the line.

"I think some fans will be a bit perplexed by it — but Wolves are shopping on a shoestring budget where possible and they will see this as a good opportunity. If they complete the deal, I fully believe Doherty will expect to become a first-choice selection very quickly, but you also wonder if a return hints at a change in the way Wolves are going to set up the team.

"If you look for a knock-on effect for a potential arrival of Doherty, then it is probably to see what happens with Semedo. He was the only player looking to start at right-back and Roma have already shown interest in him."

Will Wolverhampton Wanderers be able to effectively strengthen this summer?

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui spoke out earlier this year about monetary problems at the club due to Financial Fair Play regulations and urged the Old Gold to 'solve' the mess they were in or risk finding it 'very difficult' to compete in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, following their sale of Nathan Collins to Brentford for £23 million this window, Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett via Football Daily revealed that Wolves are no longer under financial pressure to sell players this summer, in a major boost for the West Midlands outfit.

Bristol City starlet Alex Scott has emerged as a target for Wolves this summer as they plot an improvement on last campaign; however, any deal would cost in the region of £25 million, according to The Athletic's Steve Madeley.

According to The Daily Mail, Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has been identified as another potential arrival at Molineux and they are considering offering him a shot at redemption in the Premier League following a torrid spell at Liverpool, signifying that movement regarding incomings at Wolves may begin shortly.