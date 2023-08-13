Wolves may be having a tought time of things at the moment, but they have received a brilliant piece of news regarding one Wanderers player.

How old is Max Kilman?

After enjoying an improved 2022/23 season last time around after Julen Lopetegui's arrival, and making an immediate impression as manager, there was some positivity in the air earlier this summer, with a good campaign potentially on the horizon.

Instead, the wheels have come off fairly dramatically, with Lopegetui leaving his post and Wolves arguably looking like the new Premier League campaign could be a struggle. Their opening game of the season comes away to Manchester United on Monday night, but they don't look in a good place ahead of the game, even though Gary O'Neil has come in as boss, following an impressive spell in charge of Bournemouth.

Having lost Ruben Neves during the summer transfer window, it is imperative that Wanderers keep hold of other important figures, with Max Kilman undoubtedly one of them.

Now 26 years of age, the Englishman has been a hugely impressive performer over a consistent period of time, starting 37 out of 38 league games last term, and making 107 appearances for Wolves in total. His current deal expires in the summer of 2026, and while that is still some time away, it looks like an extension is on the cards.

Is Max Kilman staying at Wolves?

Writing on X, The Telegraph's John Percy dropped a huge update regarding Kilman's future, claiming he is putting pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Molineux, despite interest from reigning Serie A champions Napoli:

"Some good news for Wolves after a difficult few weeks: captain Max Kilman is signing a new 5-year contract and will be staying at Molineux. Official confirmation expected soon. Serie A champions Napoli made a £30m bid for the centre-back last month."

This is a massive boost for Wolves at a time when they need one, with retaining Kilman's services for more years to come arguably as important as any new signing that comes in.

The centre-back is approaching the peak years of his career and has been one of the first names on Wanderers' team sheet, so knowing that he has committed his future into his 30s is something that will be celebrated within the fanbase.

Kilman has been hailed as "absolutely unbelievable" by journalist Liam Keen in the recent past, and if he enjoys a strong 2023/24 campaign, he could even stake a claim to be part of England's squad at Euro 2024 next summer.

For Wolves to stay up this season, they may need their star central defender to step up and enjoy possibly his best year yet at Molineux, as he continues to grow as a player as each season passes, becoming more of a leader at the heart of the defence at the same time.

The importance of tying Kilman down to a new deal cannot be downplayed and the hope is that he is still in the starting lineup week in, week out when his contract eventually runs out in the future.