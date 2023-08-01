Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman could be at the centre of a transfer struggle at Molineux as the Old Gold may ask for a larger fee than clubs were initially quoted earlier this window to begin discussions, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Max Kilman leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Earlier in the window, Napoli were rebuffed in an attempt to land Kilman for £30 million and at the time it was said that the Old Gold sought to gain a financial reward of £35 million before considering selling the former Maidenhead United ace, according to The Express & Star.

It's fair to say that Wolves have had a rocky transfer window so far due to Financial Fair Play issues, which have contributed to a mass exodus at the club, with Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez, Ryan Giles, Hayao Kawebe, Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho and Diego Costa leaving Molineux permanently, as per Transfermarkt.

In terms of incomings, apart from Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore's buyout clauses being activated, only Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty and experienced goalkeeper Tom King have come into the building this window, both on free transfers.

In conversation with Viaplay Sports cited via The Irish Independent in the aftermath of Wolves' 1-1 draw with Celtic last weekend, Doherty admitted concern with behind-the-scenes matters at the club, stating: “I don’t think things are perfect behind the scenes at all. But as players there is nothing we can do about it except go out onto the pitch and carry out what the manager wants us to do. The season is not far away. We’ll just knuckle down, get training, work hard and see what happens in the transfer window, but for sure we do need some bodies."

The clock is ticking for Wolves as the window verges into its final month and it is clear that manager Julen Lopetegui has so far been short-changed in the transfer market.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones believes clubs may seek to take advantage of the exodus at Wolves to try and land Kilman, though has indicated that this may prompt the Old Gold to raise their demands for the 26-year-old defender.

Jones stated: “Over in Italy, there is fresh optimism that a new bid for Kilman could be successful. Napoli see the Wolves exodus and find it hard to believe that signing Kilman could not be possible in some way."

“Earlier in the window, I was surprised Wolves were not cashing in on Kilman at £30m. It seemed a lot of money for him, and I know they are trying to hold out for more, but now there is the added layer of a new season on our doorstep, and with that in mind, I think he probably has even more value to Wolves right now.

“I was told then that if Napoli would pay £35m, it would get the deal going, but now I’m not so sure. It might even take a little more than that.”

Have Wolverhampton Wanderers been linked to players this summer?

Despite financial concerns at Wolves, there has been no shortage of reports linking Lopetegui's men with several additions as they attempt to navigate choppy waters to secure extra bodies.

Telegraph Sport reported earlier on in the window that Wolves were said to be readying a third bid for Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott following news that they saw a bid of over £20 million knocked back for the Guernsey-born talent, who is said to be valued at £25 million by his current employers.

In an unexpected turn of events, Wolves have an offer on the table to re-sign Spain international Traore at Molineux; however, it remains to be seen whether he will return to the West Midlands amid interest from Aston Villa, according to Football Insider.

West Ham United veteran Aaron Cresswell looked set to join Wolves this summer, though it now seems that a potential move has fallen through as neither party could agree on a fee for the 33-year-old left-back, as per The Daily Mail.