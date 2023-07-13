Wolverhampton Wanderers now have more 'power' in their quest to keep Max Kilman as they don't need to sell players to help balance the books at Molineux, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Who did Wolverhampton Wanderers reject a bid for Max Kilman from?

As per The Daily Mail, Wolves rejected a bid in the region of £30 million from Napoli for Kilman this window and the Serie A champions are believed to have turned their attentions towards Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura, who is available for 'less than half' of the Old Gold's £35 million asking price for Kilman.

The report states that Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is a big admirer of Kilman, who could now be set to sign a new deal at Molineux and become one of the top earners at the Premier League outfit.

According to Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett, Wolves are no longer required to sell key assets to abide by Financial Fair Play regulations following their success in getting six big names off the wage bill.

He stated on Twitter: "No more pressure on #wwfc to sell in this window, after 6 big stars left: Neves, Collins, Coady, Traore, Moutinho and Costa. FFP worries lifted, but will still be a “cautious” window. Decision to be made re Kilman if £35m valuation met, because money could be reinvested in squad."

Calciomercato claim that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is keen on strengthening his defence by signing Kilman and they are said to have been in contact with Wolves over the possibility of enticing the former Maidenhead United central defender to north London.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth echoes the sentiment that Wolves may now have a better chance of keeping hold of important players given that they don't need to sell players to guarantee their financial health.

Sheth stated: “We had that situation last week where Napoli came in for Max Kilman. Wolves rejected a bid worth around £30m.

“The fact they rejected it might suggest that they've come to the point now where, whereas before, I think there might have been a necessity to sell given their finances, that might not be the case anymore.

“So, the power could now be more in Wolves’ hands over what players stay and leave.”

Who could Julen Lopetegui add to his Wolverhampton Wanderers squad?

Wolves have been linked with several potential additions as Lopetegui looks to ensure his side avoid being embroiled in a relegation battle this term.

Former Old Gold fan favourite Matt Doherty is edging nearer to a return to the club following his release from Atletico Madrid and favours a move to Molineux over interest from Crystal Palace and Saudi Arabia, as per TEAMtalk.

The Athletic's Steve Madeley has reported that Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott is on Wolves' radar, as he stated: "Bristol City’s Alex Scott, who can play as a No. 8 or a No.10, remains on Wolves’ shopping list but, with the Guernsey-born playmaker valued at around £25m, it remains to be seen whether they can find enough flexibility in the budget to pursue a deal.”

Liverpool flop Arthur Melo is under consideration by Wolves and could be offered a second shot at life in the Premier League as he finds himself out-of-favour at Serie A giants Juventus, as per The Daily Mail.