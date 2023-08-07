Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Max Kilman has been linked with a move away from Molineux this summer; however, his prospective exit is 'not moving' at present, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Max Kilman leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Last month, Wolves turned down a bid of £30 million for Kilman from Napoli and will refuse to entertain negotiations for the former Maidenhead United man unless a club meets their £35 million valuation, as per The Athletic.

Now, it has emerged that Napoli look set to sign another left-sided central defender in the form of RB Bragatino star Natan for a fee in the region of €10 million, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report states that the 22-year-old will sign a five-year deal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and has been earmarked as a replacement for now-Bayer Munich player Kim Min-jae.

As per The Daily Mail, Kilman was apparently 'too expensive' for Napoli to afford and they have instead opted to bring in a cheaper option to strengthen their backline ahead of defending their Serie A title.

Last season, London-born Kilman was ever present for the Old Gold over the duration of the campaign and made 41 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Transfer insider Dean Jones revealed in an exclusive interview with Football FanCast earlier in the window that Wolves had been offered the chance to sign Maguire from Manchester United as Julen Lopetegui looks to add some experience to his defence.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has given an update on the future of Kilman, Maguire and where Wolves fit in to discussions over both players.

Jacobs stated: “I think West Ham didn't want to go up to that £35m-£40m mark. I was told earlier in the window that Wolves were considering Maguire if Max Kilman left. There was a rejected offer from Napoli [for Kilman]. So, at the moment, they're not moving. And Wolves are struggling a little bit with finances as well. So again, I don't think they will be able to get to £40m, but the interest was genuine.

“Whereas, with Spurs and Chelsea, we heard links, but nothing was ever concrete there. It was more leaning on speculation than necessarily reality. Spurs are very close to signing Mickey Van de Ven at the time of recording, and Chelsea have brought in Disasi after the injury to Wesley Fofana. That tells you that Maguire was not the depth player they were looking for.”

What other developments could occur at Molineux this window?

According to The Mirror, Wolves are already 'sounding out' alternatives to manager Julen Lopetegui, who is reportedly considering his position at the club amid frustration at losing numerous top stars this window

Alex Scott is another player who has been heavily linked with Wolves, but things don't appear to be heading in the right direction as FFP issues are supposedly holding the club back.

With their hunt for reinforcements continuing, the Old Gold have made an enquiry to Tottenham Hotspur regarding the availability of Colombian central defender Davinson Sanchez, as per 90min.

Wolves are keen on Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle this summer, though they will be rivalled by Scottish champions Celtic for the former Sheffield United loanee, The Sun claim.

Transfer insider Jones has recently told Football FanCast that a striker could be on the radar of Lopetegui as he aims to replace the likes of Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa.