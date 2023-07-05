Wolverhampton Wanderers losing Max Kilman this summer would be a 'bizarre' situation amid interest in his services from Napoli, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Max Kilman and Napoli?

According to 90min, Wolves are open to letting Max Kilman go this summer despite rejecting an opening bid of around €35 million (£30 million) for the 26-year-old from Serie A champions Napoli.

The report states that Napoli defender Kim Min-jae is set for Bayern Munich, which looks to have stemmed their interest in taking Kilman, who could be tempted to leave Molineux on a personal level if an agreeable fee arises between both parties.

Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam via Football Daily gave an update on the state of play surrounding Kilman's future, stating: "The spotlight is on another defender in Max Kilman, they have rejected an offer from Napoli for Kilman; we understand the offer to be around £30m, Wolves value him at £35m plus. So Napoli not far away, they're losing Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich, so they need to replace him, and they have identified Max Kilman as the one to do that."

As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Wolves are set to demand £34 million for Kilman as they look to maximise their profit this summer on key assets.

Defensive duo Conor Coady and Nathan Collins have already left the building this window at Molineux to join Leicester City and Brentford, respectively.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has stated his belief that the notion of Kilman leaving the Old Gold is a 'bizarre' prospect for him to comprehend.

He said: "It is a bit of a bizarre bid; I really wouldn't expect them to be looking to do that. Kilman has obviously had interest in the Premier League as well, but the fact that Wolves fans don't seem that fussed about losing him suggests it would be quite a strange transfer."

Should Wolves look to sell Max Kilman this summer?

Wolves find themselves in a strange situation this summer with Financial Fair Play; however, Sky Sports News have reported that the Old Gold are now not in a position where they are desperate to sell players, with their official account on Twitter stating: "Wolves are now under no further financial pressure to sell any more players this summer, following Nathan Collins' £23m move to Brentford."

Nevertheless, Napoli don't seem to be budging in their interest surrounding the talented Englishman, leaving Julen Lopetegui with a big decision to make heading into the new season over whether Kilman is kept or sold.

Last campaign, the 26-year-old was virtually ever-present for his current employers, making 41 appearances in all competitions for his side, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored show that Kilman excelled in sniffing out danger in 2022/23, completing an average of 4.4 clearances per match in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen what the future may hold for Kilman as both he and Wolves evaluate his next career steps ahead of 2023/24 commencing.