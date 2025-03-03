Wolverhampton Wanderers crashed out of the FA Cup on penalties at the weekend to Bournemouth in what was yet another poor result for the Old Gold.

It was capped off by star man Matheus Cunha receiving his marching orders in the final minute of extra time, which means he will miss several matches over the next few weeks.

How the club could use a player like Raul Jimenez to lead the line in his absence, with the Brazilian having initially thought to have been the ideal heir for the Mexican striker upon his departure.