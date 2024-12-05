As Wolverhampton Wanderers look to turn what has been a disastrous campaign around, those in the Midlands could reportedly swoop in ahead of both Liverpool and Arsenal to sign an MLS talent in 2025.

Wolves transfer news

A 4-1 victory at Fulham looked destined to be a turning point in Wolves' season. It felt as though Gary O'Neil's side would simply kick on from there and eventually leave their poor start behind. One 4-2 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth - in which they conceded three penalties - and a 4-0 loss against Everton at Goodison Park later, however, and O'Neil's job has never been in a more fragile state.

Three points adrift of safety and sat as low as 19th on just nine points, things couldn't be much more bleak for Wolves, who desperately need to January transfer window to arrive. Whether it's O'Neil in charge by that point or his successor remains unknown, but there's no doubt that his side need reinforcements if they want to survive.

With that said, according to Caught Offside, Wolves could now swoop in ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Gabriel Pec from MLS side LA Galaxy when 2025 arrives. The talented winger has attracted plenty of potential after rising to stardom in America and is seemingly on the radar of Wolves alongside their Premier League rivals as well as Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Inter Milan.

It would be fairly ambitious to suggest that Wolves are favourites for his signature. In fact, in their current position, they should find themselves low down on the list of suitors, but what they can crucially guarantee the Brazilian over the chasing pack is consistent game time. With the chance to replace Pedro Neto once and for all, Wolves should go all out for Pec.

"Phenomenal" Pec can finally replace Neto

Whilst Carlos Forbs arrived in the summer transfer window, the Ajax loanee has yet to show the level needed to break into O'Neil's side or go as far as replacing a player of Neto's calibre. Without that firepower, Matheus Cunha has of course stepped up, but when it's not him then it's difficult to find another player who is capable of dragging Wolves to unlikely victory. Fellow Brazilian, Pec, could change that though.

The LA Galaxy star is enjoying a "phenomenal debut season" according to MLS insider Tom Bogert and has deservedly earned the attention of some of Europe's top clubs as a result.

The 23-year-old has only continued his form since that praise too, scoring 21 goals and assisting a further 18 in all competitions for LA Galaxy in 2024. Involved in 39 goals in 40 games, Pec is clearly one to watch.