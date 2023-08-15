Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to former target Michail Antonio, as Gary O’Neil gets to work on solving the Old Gold’s issues in front of goal.

After a depleting summer at Molineux, the return to action commenced on Monday night in what ended in a 1-0 away defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, however, the story was far from the lack of points.

O’Neil’s side were explosive for 90 minutes, registering a mammoth 23 shots on goal to the host's 15, as well as grasping a higher rate of expected goals, with 2.35 xG to United’s 2.21 xG, via Sofascore.

While the performance was bold and exciting, there was however a resounding continuation of last campaign’s woes in finishing moves with a goal, making the club’s hunt for a goalscorer still a prominent target this window.

What’s the latest on Michail Antonio to Wolves?

As reported by TEAMtalk, Wolves could be on the prowl for West Ham United striker Antonio, as the Irons continue their search for a forward to replace Gianluca Scamacca.

The 33-year-old talisman was linked with a move to Molineux back in the January window, with talkSPORT listing him as a target for former boss Julen Lopetegui.

Valued around £9m by FootballTransfers, the Old Gold could reach a compromise to secure the Jamaican, who is out of contract in east London next summer.

What could Michail Antonio bring to Wolves?

If there’s one area that Antonio is seasoned in, it’s scoring goals.

While the forward has undergone some testing campaigns in claret and blue, he has contributed to the action in the final third.

Last term was a poor one for the Irons, facing a relegation battle for the majority of the season to eventually claim 14th place and six points above the drop zone.

Despite the trialling form of the squad, Antonio contributed to eight goals in the Premier League, scoring five and assisting three in a campaign that broke his run of hitting double figures for three consecutive years.

In the three seasons prior to last, the Jamaican netted 10 goals in the league, as well as providing for his teammates with 16 assists over the 2021/22, 2020/21 and 2019/20 seasons, via Transfermarkt.

Once hailed as “special” for his activity in the final third by manager David Moyes, the 33-year-old has scored 61 goals throughout his Premier League career representing the Hammers, making him a strong acquisition for Wolves.

Monday night’s performance was just as thrilling as it was agonising, as O’Neil’s side registered six shots on target at Old Trafford to no avail, in a game that could’ve been different with a player with an enhanced clinical nature involved.

After months of speculation regarding his future at Molineux both long and short-term, Fabio Silva took to the field to try and break the deadlock, in a cameo that saw him miss a decisive chance.

While the Portuguese attacker’s talent is unquestionable, the 21-year-old is lacking the maturity in his game to be relied on as an assured outlet for goals, which is where Antonio could find a way into the squad.

Indeed, across 63 senior appearances for the Midlands side, the former FC Porto wonderkid has found the net only four times, averaging one goal every 630 minutes, as per Transfermarkt.

Another loan move could be beneficial for the young starlet, making way for a more prolific and experienced talent such as the 33-year-old to capitalise on the electrifying chances presented by the Old Gold’s attack.