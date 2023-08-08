Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to West Ham United striker Michail Antonio, amid the club’s summer struggles.

With the Midlands outfit fighting significant financial restraints alongside battling ongoing speculation over Julen Lopetegui’s future, making signings has not been an option so far.

The Old Gold revealed their Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues prior to the opening of the transfer window, with such constraints leaving the Spaniard “worried” over the size of his squad.

While a host of players have left Molineux, the search continues for reinforcements to bolster the side in any way before the commencement of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Could Wolves sign Michail Antonio?

As reported yesterday by TEAMtalk, Wolves are interested in West Ham talisman Antonio, who is ‘open to offers’ should the Hammers sign a new forward.

The £69k-per-week ace was said to be wanted by Lopetegui back in the January window, where talkSPORT identified him as a target for Wolves.

Rumours have resurfaced in the light of the strike situation of both clubs, leaving a potentially exciting opening for the Old Gold, who are in desperate need of a forward this summer.

Would Michail Antonio be a good fit for Wolves?

While the list of things needed at Molineux ahead of the new season is extensive, the need for a goalscorer is near the summit.

Ending last term on just 31 goals from 38 games, Lopetegui must get his side firing again, which he could do so in integrating a proven Premier League goal threat in Antonio.

Once lauded as being “absolute fire” by Manchester United legend and pundit Rio Ferdinand on his Vibe with Five podcast [1:05:00], the Jamaican international has been a reliable source for goals at the London Stadium over the years.

The 33-year-old has plenty of experience in scoring in the top-flight, netting 61 Premier League goals so far in his career, scoring 10 in three consecutive seasons from 2019/20 to 2021/22.

Despite theoretically nearing the latter stages of his career, Antonio could be the perfect swoop for Lopetegui to target this summer, particularly after the sale of Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican ended his five-year association with Wolves by joining Fulham, leaving a positive legacy at Molineux due to his contribution to the club’s success following their promotion from the Championship.

Prior to his life-threatening injury, the 32-year-old marksman was the called-upon outlet for goals in the side, and despite not reaching such form since, his presence must be replaced in the squad.

Antonio’s expertise in the Premier League, as well as his natural ability to score goals should come under recognition for Wolves, who need to get the goals flowing again, no matter the method.

Although capturing the signing of £44m striker Matheus Cunha, the Brazilian is still adapting to the league, scoring only two goals since his initial arrival on loan in January.

Introducing a forward with significant knowledge of the English game could not only fill the void left by Jimenez, but could encourage the 24-year-old to hit form at Molineux with his trusted presence and final third ability.

Wolves must act fast in scrambling towards making some signings this window should their finances allow, in what could be a testing season ahead for the Midlands club.