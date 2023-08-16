Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers are targeting an experienced Premier League attacker to strengthen their forward line ahead of the transfer deadline, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest Wolverhampton Wanderers news?

Wolves have really struggled to add any sort of quality this window due to Financial Fair Play issues that have restricted their ability to recruit talent, with only Matt Doherty and Tom King signing on at Molineux on free transfers.

Of course, Julen Lopetegui left the Old Gold under a cloud and was subsequently replaced by former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, capping off a frustrating pre-season for Wolves that has tested the patience of their supporters, as per The Daily Mail.

Despite the turmoil at the West Midlands-based outfit, Wolves boss O'Neil will take a lot of encouragement from his side's Premier League opening day performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford, as per BBC Sport.

Manchester United ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a Raphael Varane header; however, Wolves carried a constant threat from counter-attacking scenarios and probably should've taken something from the encounter, all things considered.

Having a dearth of talent in the forward areas hindered Wolves on the day and it looks like Old Gold manager O'Neil will dip into the market to secure another offensive option if their financial situation allows transfer movement.

As per TEAMtalk, Wolves are keen on West Ham United striker Michail Antonio, who earns £85,000 per week at the London Stadium, with the Hammers being reportedly open to selling the Jamaica international if they can secure a suitable replacement.

Antonio is also believed to be on the radar of Sky Bet Championship side Leeds United and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, according to FootballTransfers.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti has detailed that Wolves are indeed keen to add Antonio to the fold at Molineux.

Galetti stated: “In defence, Wolves are always active with the interest in Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart to strengthen the centre back role.

"Wolves are also looking for an offensive player, either a striker or a winger. Michail Antonio’s contract with West Ham expires next year in 2024 and he is one of the names explored.

"But there is also competition from Saudi for Antonio to complicate things.”

What now for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolves face Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend at Molineux and will hope to build on their promising performance against Manchester United to yield a positive result, as per Sky Sports.

Journalist Galetti told GIVEMESPORT last week that Wolves were paying attention to the situation of AC Milan star Alexis Saelemaekers, who is not in the picture at the San Siro at present.

The Old Gold are also keen to wrap up a deal for West Ham United full-back Aaron Cresswell and will try to get the former England international's signature over the line before the transfer window closes, according to Football Insider.

In terms of departures, Wolves winger Daniel Podence is attracting interest from Scottish giants Celtic, though any departure could reach a fee in the region of £12 million, according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.