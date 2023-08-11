Highlights

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has some rather negative news for Wolverhampton Wanderers fans, as the summer window gets even tougher.

Could anyone move to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves are looking to bring West Ham United striker Michail Antonio to Molinuex this summer, who has less than a year left on his current £85k-a-week contract at the London Stadium.

Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq had shown an interest in Antonio earlier in the window; however, Steven Gerrard looks to have calmed down his admiration toward the Jamaica international after bringing in former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, Wolves will have to fend off competition from Scottish champions Celtic and Sky Bet Championship side Leeds United for Antonio's signature, according to FootballTransfers.

The report details that a 'small fee' will be required to prize Antonio away from east London and maintains that there may still be some eyes on the 33-year-old from Saudi Arabia.

Antonio has been a productive presence in West Ham's front line in his time at the London Stadium, netting 75 goals and laying on 43 assists in 276 appearances for the club, as per Transfermarkt.

Wolves have been dogged by issues with Financial Fair Play this window that caused now-ex-manager Julen Lopetegui to walk out on the Old Gold close to the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and the Spaniard has subsequently been replaced by former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has indicated that Wolves' financial concerns may make the process of doing a deal to bring Antonio to the West Midlands difficult unless West Ham decide to let him leave on a free transfer.

Sheth stated: "I spoke to someone at Wolves yesterday, and they were pouring a little bit of cold water on it. They were saying unless it would be some kind of free transfer, then it's unlikely Wolves would be able to sanction any kind of deal that would require a transfer fee to be involved simply because of all the financial issues that Wolves have got."

What else is happening at Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolves face a difficult first assignment under the stewardship of boss O'Neil in their Premier League opener as they prepare to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday amid a backdrop of uncertainty at the club, as per Sky Sports.

In terms of potential arrivals, Manchester City youngster James McAtee is a target for the Old Gold; however, Brighton & Hove Albion, Celtic, Real Sociedad, Southampton, AZ Alkmaar and Sheffield United are all keen on the Englishman, as per The Daily Mail.

Football Insider claim that Wolves are 'expected' to wrap up a deal to sign veteran West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell in the final stretch of the transfer window.

Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is on the radar of both Wolves and West Ham and could arrive back in the Premier League following a spell at Arsenal earlier in his career, as per The Sun.