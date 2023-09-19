​​​​​​Chinese investment group Fosun International completed their takeover of Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2016 whilst they were in the Championship and have since established them as a Premier League club with significant investment.

Who have been Fosun's most-expensive signings for Wolves?

They have been willing to splash the cash to build a team that is capable of competing in the top-flight to avoid being relegated back to the second tier.

During the Fosun ownership of Wolves:

Most expensive signings Fee paid Matheus Cunha £42.8m Matheus Nunes £38.5m Fabio Silva £34.3m Raul Jimenez £32.5m Goncalo Guedes £27.9m

Fees via Transfermarkt.

However, former owner Steve Morgan also invested money and helped the club enjoy several seasons of Premier League football during his time at the Molineux.

He was willing to splash the cash at times in order to bolster the squad when needed and one of his best pieces of business was the addition of Steven Fletcher.

How much did Wolves pay for Steven Fletcher?

Back in the summer of 2010, the ex-Old Gold chief sanctioned the club-record signing of the centre-forward from Burnley for a reported fee of £7m.

Fletcher began his career with Hibernian in Scotland and enjoyed a terrific spell there with 43 goals in 161 appearances after coming through the academy set-up.

He then moved to the Clarets and caught the eye in his first Premier League season with the club. The Scottish ace plundered eight goals and four assists in 35 top-flight outings during the 2009/10 campaign and that was enough to convince Mick McCarthy and Morgan to swoop to secure his services.

Fletcher, who scored 12 goals in all competitions for Burnley, had proven himself to be capable of scoring goals in the top division of English football and Wolves splashed out a club-record fee in the hope that he would be able to be their reliable scoring option at the top end of the pitch.

How many goals did Fletcher score for Wolves?

The Scotland international turned out to be a fantastic signing for the Old Gold as he carried on his form in front of goal and delivered double figures for goals in each of his two seasons with the club.

He ended up with 24 goals in 67 matches in all competitions and caught the eye with 22 goals across his two Premier League campaigns with Wolves.

Fletcher produced an impressive ten goals in 15 top-flight starts throughout the 2010/11 season after his move to the club from Burnley, which was three more than any of his teammates managed.

The former Hibernian star followed that up with 12 goals in 26 starts during the 2011/12 campaign, which was four more than any other player within the squad was able to produce in the final third.

These statistics show that Fletcher was a superb signing by Morgan and McCarthy, who hailed him as a "terrific" player, as he provided a regular goal threat for Wolves in the Premier League.

He was the club's outstanding goalscorer in both of his seasons at the top level for the Old Gold and did what was expected of him after a club-record move from Burnley.

How much did Wolves sell Fletcher for?

Wolves eventually decided to cash in on the Scotland international in the summer of 2012 after their relegation to the Championship and Sunderland secured his signature for a reported fee of £12m with £2m in add-ons.

This means that the club made a minimum profit of £5m from the initial £7m that they paid the Clarets to snap him up in the summer of 2010, after just two years at the Molineux.

It was a gamble to spend a club-record fee to sign him from Burnley after he had played just one season of football in England but it certainly paid off for McCarthy.

Fletcher delivered superb performances with his consistent ability to find the back of the net and secured Wolves a nice payday to soften the blow of their relegation.

Therefore, McCarthy and Morgan hit the jackpot on and off the pitch with the 6 foot 1 finisher and that signing should be looked back on as a massive success, given his record on the pitch and the significant fee that they received from the Black Cats.

Where is Fletcher now?

The 37-year-old marksman, 11 years on from his Wolves exit, currently plays in the fourth tier of English football with Welsh side Wrexham, who are famously owned by Hollywood pair Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

He joined them from Dundee United over the summer and has failed to score in his first two League Two matches of the 2023/24 campaign so far.

The veteran striker, who scored nine Scottish Premiership goals last season, has enjoyed a solid, if unspectacular, career since moving on from Molineux.

Fletcher racked up 23 goals in 108 matches for Sunderland, which included 11 goals in his first 28 Premier League outings, before a move to Sheffield Wednesday in 2016, which came shortly after a loan spell with Marseille that resulted in three goals in 18 appearances for the French side.

The Scottish ace produced 38 strikes and nine assists in 136 clashes for the Owls as he hit double figures for goals in three of his four Championships seasons with the club.

These statistics show that Fletcher never improved upon his 12-goal Premier League season with Wolves as he ended up in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday, and Stoke, before moving to Scottish football and now League Two with Wrexham.

This suggests that the £14m package that they were able to agree for his sale to Sunderland was a masterclass by the Old Gold as his career has been on a downward trajectory since his first season with the Black Cats.

In total, the Scottish forward has scored 165 goals in 653 matches throughout his club career, which is one every 3.96 games on average. Whereas, he plundered a goal every 2.79 outings on average for the Old Gold with his aforementioned 24 in 67 games.

Therefore, Wolves time with Fletcher was a masterstroke from start to finish. He proved his worth to them on the pitch after a £7m move, raked in a big fee after two years, and then failed to improve after moving on from the club.