Wolverhampton Wanderers is a hotbed for producing young talent that has flourished in the top flight.

Robbie Keane is the most successful of their academy graduates, coming through the ranks at Wolves in the late 90s and transforming into a serial goalscorer in the Premier League, surpassing the century mark with 126.

At the other end of the field, defensive brute Joleon Lescott rose to prominence as a household name in England, plying his trade under David Moyes at Everton before winning a Premier League title with Manchester City.

In more recent times, Wolves have unearthed the talents of attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, unleashed him into the first-team picture and banked an impressive £42.5m after selling him to Nottingham Forest in 2022.

The latest talented attacking midfielder to come off their academy conveyor belt is 20-year-old Owen Hesketh.

Who is Owen Hesketh?

An attacking midfielder by trade, who can also operate on the left flank, Owen Hesketh is leaving his mark for Wolves U23s by delivering a string of sensational individual displays.

Described by academy coach James Collins as a "dream", the Wales U21 international has been a rare beam of shining light in a difficult start to the season for Jonathon Hunter-Barretts's side, with the youngster racking up three goals and one assist in five appearances in Premier League 2.

Translating that form into their Papa John's Trophy fixture against Notts County, Hesketh scored the opening goal, sweeping home a cross on his cultured left foot as Wolves U23 recorded a 2-1 victory.

It's been a journey of hard work and persistence for the Manchester-born forward and although that hasn't seen him successfully craft an opportunity in the first-team picture just yet, the progression of Gibbs-White into the senior setup is a telling reminder that patience is a virtue.

When did Morgan Gibbs-White make his Wolves debut?

Gibbs-White made his first-team debut at 16 years old on January 7th 2017, coming on as a 62nd-minute substitute for Joe Mason as Wolves triumphed 2-0 against Premier League side Stoke City in the FA Cup.

Joining the club at U8 level, it quickly became apparent that the Englishman was a special talent as by the age of 15, Gibbs-White was playing three levels up, starring in the U18's and surpassing the physical attributes of those older than him.

When the academy graduate was given his chance in the first team, he instantly left his mark and former manager Nuno Santo waxed lyrical about his potential on numerous occasions.

Speaking in 2018, when Gibbs-White was starring as a 17-year-old, the former Wolves boss said: He's growing, he's getting better. He has the talent – he requires the work and we will get that. He grew very big on the pitch and showed character to create chances, very good."

Once Wolves were promoted to the Premier League, Gibbs-White needed to go elsewhere to taste regular football and although his loan spell at Swansea City didn't work out, a loan to Sheffield United was crucial for his development.

He became the fulcrum of their attacking dynamism, chipping in with 11 goals and nine assists to help the Blades reach the play-offs and ultimately put his name into the shop window.

Former United teammate George Baldock echoed this sentiment by describing him as "one of the best players in the league" and the right-back would prove to be correct as the £80k per-week playmaker is currently starring for Nottingham Forest in the top flight.

If Hesketh is to follow in the footsteps of Gibbs-White, he needs to be loaned out to an EFL club, so his talents can flourish and O'Neil can realise the talent he has at his disposal.