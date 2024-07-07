Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping to build on their impressive 2023/24 season, in which they secured a midtable finish.

They ended the season on 46 points in 14th place in the table, just three points behind Crystal Palace in tenth, who secured a top-half finish with a tally of 49 points.

Next season, the Midlands side will no doubt be hoping to build on what was an impressive start to life under Gary O’Neil. They begin the 2024/25 campaign with a very tough fixture, an away trip to the Emirates Stadium to face last season’s runners-up Arsenal, a baptism of fire to start the season.

They then follow up that with a game against another London club, this time against Chelsea, at Molineux. Last season, Wolves won this fixture 2-1 on Christmas Eve, thanks to goals from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty, which secured the three points for Wolves despite a late Christopher Nkunku goal.

They end the month of August with a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest and former manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Wolves will be hoping to strengthen their squad this summer to aid their start to the season, and have been linked with one exciting talent, who could be an ideal replacement for Pedro Neto.

Wolves target Championship winger

The player in question here is Plymouth Argyle and English winger Morgan Whittaker. It was an impressive campaign in the 2023/24 season for Whittaker, who has now been linked with a move away from Home Park Stadium this summer.

According to a recent report from Pete O'Rourke, a transfer correspondent for Football Insider, Wolves are one of numerous sides who are 'battling to secure the winger’s services' this summer ahead of the new season.

However, they will have to go up against a fellow Premier League club, and sides outside of England, if they want to sign Whittaker during the window. London side Brentford are one side who are interested in acquiring the winger’s services. Italian side Lazio, who came close to signing him in January, Spanish club Celta Vigo, and impressive German outfit Stuttgart are also interested in the player.

In terms of a price, the report stated that it will take around £15m to sign the 23-year-old over the summer. This would represent exceptional profit for the South Coast side, now managed by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. Whittaker cost them just £1m last summer, so they could be in line to make £14m profit.

Why Whittaker would be a good signing

Should Wolves bring Whittaker to Molineux this summer, he could be an excellent replacement for Neto. The tricky winger could depart the club soon, with Tottenham one club interested in adding the Portugal international to their squad.

Indeed, Whittaker’s goal and assist numbers from the Championship last season are certainly comparable to those Neto was putting up in the Premier League. If it is something that he could translate over to the Premier League, then the 24-year-old’s absence would not be felt much by those at Molineux.

Whittaker vs. Neto 2023/24 domestic league stats Stat Whittaker Neto League Championship Premier League Games played 46 20 Minutes played 3984 1519 Goals 19 2 Assists 8 9 Stats from Transfermarkt

These statistics suggest that the English magician has the potential to offer far more in front of goal as a finisher, which could take some of the pressure off the strikers next term.

Football analyst H on X called Whittaker a “great prospect”, explaining he is a “tricky” winger who excels in one-vs-one situations. Whilst he would no doubt have a big job of filling the boots of Neto, a winger Jamie Redknapp believes is “world-class”, he certainly has the foundations to build upon.

The pair are both excellent wingers, able to go on the inside or the outside of defenders, making them unpredictable and tough to defend. However, one thing that is different about Whittaker is his height.

Standing at 6 foot, he is similar to Marcus Rashford when he dribbles, able to use his tall frame to carry the ball past defenders with ease, bursting away from them.

In contrast, Neto is a smaller player, just 5 foot 6, meaning his smaller frame gives him a low centre of gravity used to slalom in between defenders rather than power through them, just like Eden Hazard used to do in the prime of his career for Chelsea.

As per Fbref, Neto is statistically a slightly better dribbler, averaging 2.20 successful take-ons per 90 minutes, and 5.83 progressive carries. In comparison, Whittaker averages less, with just 1.29 successful take-ons and 3.22 progressive carries.

The Wolves man also averages more carries into the final third and penalty box, with 3.87 and 2.50 per 90 respectively. Comparatively, Plymouth’s number 10 averages 1.47 carries into the final third and 1.77 carries into the penalty box.

Where the two wingers are a lot closer statistically is in their creative passing numbers. The Plymouth winger averages 1.45 key passes, 1.84 passes into the final third and 1.18 passes into the penalty box.

Neto posts similar numbers, with an average of 2.26 key passes each game, 1.37 passes into the final third and 1.73 passes into the penalty box. On top of that, their progressive passing numbers are very similar, with the Portugal international averaging 3.21, and the 23-year-old Plymouth man slightly less, at 3.17.

Overall, the signing of Whittaker could well be a good investment for Wolves. At just £15m, they would be able to invest some of the money they earn from a Neto sale, bringing in a quality replacement whilst still having plenty left to spend elsewhere.

Crucially, they would be able to bring in a similar replacement of their number 7's profile, a tricky two-way winger who has a creative spark and stats to back up his ability, carrying a far greater goal threat than the Portuguese whiz.

The Championship can be a wonderful place to purchase talent from, with plenty of examples shown over the last few seasons. Perhaps Wolves will be the next club to bring in an EFL wizard to weave their magic on the pitch in the Premier League.