Wolverhampton Wanderers have spent big on a number of players over the years, with the Old Gold using their European links to full advantage.

The club have signed stars from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and FC Porto, but who is Wolves' record arrival? Here, we've taken a look at Wolves' 10 most expensive signings.

Wolves' most expensive signings of all time Rank Player Fee Signed from Year 1 Matheus Cunha £44m Atletico Madrid 2023 2 Matheus Nunes £38m Sporting CP 2022 3 Fabio Silva £35.6m FC Porto 2020 4 Raul Jimenez £30m Benfica 2019 5 Nelson Semedo £28m Barcelona 2020 6 Goncalo Guedes £27.5m Valencia 2022 7 Nathan Collins £20.5m Burnley 2022 8 Andre £18.5m Fluminense 2024 =9 Jonny Otto £18m Atletico Madrid 2019 =9 Adama Traore £18m Middlesbrough 2018

Here's a detailed look at Wolves' 10 most expensive signings...

10 Adama Traore

£18m from Middlesbrough, 2018

After stints with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough after leaving Barcelona, Adama Traore really found a home in England at Molineux.

In 2018, Wolves paid Boro £18m to sign the winger, who would go on to make 194 appearances for the Old Gold before signing for Fulham in 2023 on a free transfer.

9 Jonny Otto

£18m from Atletico Madrid, 2019

Another player who cost Wolves £18m was full-back Jonny Otto, who initially moved to Molineux on loan from Atletico Madrid in 2018.

Six months later, Otto’s move to England was made permanent, with the Spaniard eventually having his contract terminated in 2024 following a training ground bust-up with a young player and members of the coaching staff.

8 Andre

£18.5m from Fluminense, 2024

Wolves won the race to sign Brazilian midfielder Andre from Fluminense in 2024, with the fee thought to be an initial £18.5m.

A move to Fulham fell through prior to Andre signing for Wolves, with the player penning a five-year deal at Molineux. Like other transfers, there is scope for that fee to increase with add-ons.

7 Nathan Collins

£20.5m from Burnley, 2022

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship in 2022, Wolves acted swiftly to secure the services of defender Nathan Collins in a transfer worth more than £20m.

However, Collins' time at Molineux was short-lived, and 12 months after signing, the Irishman was sold to Brentford, at least for a small profit.

6 Goncalo Guedes

£27.5m from Valencia, 2022

After coming through the books at Benfica, Goncalo Guedes played for PSG and Valencia before signing for Wolves in a £27.5m deal in 2022.

But as one of many Portuguese stars to arrive following the influence of super-agent Jorge Mendes, the versatile forward struggled to make an impact in the Midlands, and six months later, he was back at Benfica on loan. Guedes is still under contract with Wolves until 2027.

5 Nelson Semedo

£28m from Barcelona, 2020

Right-back Nelson Semedo has been a regular for Wolves since arriving from Barcelona in a £28m transfer in 2020.

The Portugal international was also named club captain in December 2024, taking over from Mario Lemina. However, the defender is out of contract in 2025, so a deal in the near future will be needed to prolong his stay.

4 Raul Jimenez

£30m from Benfica, 2019