Wolverhampton Wanderers have cashed in on a plethora of star players in recent years, dealing with some of the Premier League's biggest clubs to bring in large sums of cash.

But who is Wolves' record sale of all time, and how much did the Old Gold bring in? We’ve taken a look at Wolves' 10 most expensive departures.

Wolves' most expensive sales of all time Rank Player Fee Signed from Year 1 Matheus Nunes £53m Man City 2023 2 Pedro Neto £51.3m Chelsea 2024 3 Ruben Neves £47m Al Hilal 2023 =4 Max Kilman £40m West Ham 2024 =4 Diogo Jota £40m Liverpool 2020 6 Morgan Gibbs-White £25m Nottingham Forest 2016 7 Nathan Collins £23m Brentford 2023 8 Helder Costa £16m Leeds 2020 9 Matt Doherty £14.7m Tottenham 2020 10 Rafa Mir £13.7m Sevilla 2021

Here is a detailed look at Wolves' 10 record departures...

10 Rafa Mir

£13.7m to Sevilla, 2021

Rafa Mir made the move to Wolves in 2018 from Valencia at the age of 20, but things never worked out for the Spaniard, who made just a handful of first-team appearances in the Midlands.

He was sent out on loan to Las Palmas, Nottingham Forest and Huesca before being sold to Sevilla on a permanent £13.7m deal in 2021.

9 Matt Doherty

£14.7m to Tottenham, 2020

Right-back Matt Doherty spent 10 years at Molineux, with his best times coming under Nuno Espirito Santo as the Old Gold won the Championship title and qualified for Europe.

The boyhood Arsenal fan was eventually sold to Tottenham for £14.7m in 2020, but three years after his spell in north London a short stint at Atletico Madrid, Doherty returned to Wolves.

8 Helder Costa

£16m to Leeds, 2020

Winger Helder Costa helped Wolves win promotion to the Premier League in 2018 but was loaned to Leeds United in the Championship a year later.

He also helped the Whites win the Championship title during his loan spell, with Costa’s move becoming permanent for a fee in the region of £16m.

7 Nathan Collins

£23m to Brentford, 2023

Nathan Collins’ time at Molineux was short-lived, only spending one full season with Wolves before being sold to Brentford in 2023.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Bees for what was a club-record £23m, which resulted in Wolves making a £3m profit.

6 Morgan Gibbs-White

£25m to Nottingham Forest, 2022

Attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White came through the Wolves academy and spent a number of years in the senior side at Molineux before his move to Nottingham Forest in 2022.

The Reds paid an initial £25m for Gibbs-White, although a further £17.5m could be paid in performance and appearance-related add-ons.

5 Diogo Jota

£40m to Liverpool, 2020

It’s scary to think that Diogo Jota played for Wolves in the Championship and was a key member of the side that won promotion in 2018.

The Portugal international’s initial loan move to Molineux became permanent while still in the second tier, and after three years in the Midlands, Liverpool came calling in 2020 and paid £40m for the attacker.