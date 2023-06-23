Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to striker Moussa Dembele as Julen Lopetegui aims to strengthen his squad on a budget this summer.

This latest link could be a perfect signing at Molineux, with the Frenchman potentially capable of solving the side’s goalscoring woes while allowing the Old Gold to remain tight to financial burdens, with no fee required.

What’s the latest on Moussa Dembele to Wolves?

As reported by Express and Star, Wolves are one of the clubs interested in Olympique Lyonnais striker Dembele.

The forward is set to become a free agent, with the report claiming that the Midlands club are ‘monitoring’ his movements.

It’s expected that Wolves will face ‘considerable competition’ in the race for the 26-year-old’s signature, with a host of unnamed clubs eyeing the talisman.

What could Moussa Dembele offer to Wolves?

Lauded as an “unbelievable talent” by former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie, the Frenchman was once a loved figure in Glasgow.

In a total of 94 appearances for the Hoops, Dembele contributed to 69 goals and assists - assisting 18 and scoring an impressive 51 goals (via Transfermarkt), cementing himself as a worthy candidate to lead the line.

His efforts in Scotland saw him snapped up by Lyon, where the 26-year-old has netted 70 goals in 172 appearances, and with his contract expiring this summer, there are rumours that the forward could continue his scoring streak at Molineux.

Lopetegui is crying out for a goalscorer, which, when rewinding a few seasons, could not have been predicted considering the form of Raul Jimenez in leading the line for Wolves.

The Mexican marked the Midlands club’s return to the Premier League in style, registering 21 goal contributions in his debut campaign, scoring 13 and assisting eight in a streak that didn’t expire past one glory term.

It was a recurring feat in the 2019/20 season, where he scored an improved 17 goals and recorded six assists, in strike play that was critical to his club’s success, as highlighted through their consecutive 7th-place finishes.

When his form dipped, so did his team’s, as shown by Wolves not finishing in the top 10 since those campaigns that displayed his talents in front of goal.

Now, Lopetegui must get the Old Gold back to their old ways, which he could achieve by signing a striker as similarly competent as Jimenez in his glory days.

In the Mexican’s best-scoring Premier League season of 2019/20, he averaged a scoring frequency of a goal every 191 minutes, with Dembele averaging a goal every 105 minutes last campaign in Ligue 1, in which he netted 21 goals in 30 appearances.

Therefore, it could easily be argued that the Frenchman has the capabilities to reinstall the potency in front of goal at Molineux that was once displayed by Jimenez, in a move that could give Lopetegui the opportunity to take Wolves up the table in his first full season in charge.