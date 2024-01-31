Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keen to add another centre-forward to their ranks before the January transfer window slams shut tonight.

Latest Wolves transfer news

Gary O'Neil has found reliable goalscorers in Matheus Cunha and Hee-chan Hwang, who have combined for 16 Premier League goals this season, and is now looking for a third.

According to HITC, the Old Gold had opened talks with Brazilian side Corinthians over a deal to snap up impressive young striker Yuri Alberto in a late swoop.

Wolves were plotting a move for the 22-year-old marksman that would comprise an initial loan until the end of the season with an option to then make it permanent for a fee of £18m.

The report stated they had turned their attention to Alberto after they failed in an approach to sign Albania international Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea.

However, at the 11th hour, a deal is now off with David Ornstein revealing the following news late on Wednesday night.

Armando Broja's Premier League goal record

The English-born has made 58 Premier League appearances throughout his career for Southampton and Chelsea combined and has plundered eight goals and three assists.

This is a startling return of just one goal every 7.25 top-flight matches on average, which shows that he is far from a proven goalscorer at that level.

In fact, Broja has managed two goals in 25 Premier League games for the Blues since the start of last season - one every 12.5 outings on average.

The 22-year-old striker, who has scored three goals in 38 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, has shown little sign of being a reliable goalscorer in England, albeit he still has plenty of time left to develop and improve at his young age.

The stats that show why Alberto would have been better than Broja

The Brazil international's form for Corinthians since his move to the club in January of last year suggests that he has the potential to be far more prolific in front of goal.

Alberto has racked up 26 goals and 11 assists in 95 appearances for them over the past 12 months, which is a return of one goal every 3.65 matches on average.

2023 Serie A Yuri Alberto (via Sofascore) Appearances 34 Goals Eight Big chances missed Eight Assists Three Big chances created Five

The £18m-rated whiz, who was capped by Brazil in March of 2023, has showcased his quality as a scorer and a creator of goals from a centre-forward in that time.

He previously caught the eye in his home country with 31 goals in 85 appearances for Internacional - one strike every 2.74 matches on average - before a short spell in Russia with Zenit led to his switch to Corinthians.

Alberto, who was once described as "clinical" and "complete" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could, therefore, offer far more than Broja in the final third.

The Brazilian's goal record is considerably better than the Albania international's poor return in front of goal in the Premier League and that is why a late swoop for his services could well have turned out to be a masterstroke from O'Neil in his quest to add more goals to his side.

It looks as though they may well have to go back to Broja, after all.