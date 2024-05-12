It has been an impressive season for Wolverhampton Wanderers so far in 2023/24. Gary O’Neil’s side were tipped by many to get relegated this season, but have defied all expectations and could well finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

Indeed, it has not been an easy ride for Wolves at times. Firstly, they lost two crucial midfield players during the summer transfer window. Ruben Neves left the club to join Al-Hilal, a then club-record sale of £47m. That departure was followed by Matheus Nunes joining Manchester City on deadline day, who left the club for £53m, breaking the club-record sale set weeks before by Neves.

Not only that, O’Neil has to combat injuries to some of his star players. Portuguese winger Pedro Neto is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue, with his second case of injury he has had this season, so far missing 21 games. Matheus Cunha also missed 12 weeks due to a hamstring injury but is now back playing again.

With all that considered, Wolves have done well this season. However, as the transfer window draws nearer, it does leave O’Neil and his side with a big decision regarding a player currently out on loan, set to return to the club in the summer.

Fabio Silva's season in numbers

The player in question here is Portuguese striker Fabio Silva, who is currently on loan at Scottish club Rangers. It has been a tough season at Ibrox for the youngster, who is on his third loan in just two seasons.

The 21-year-old has scored just five goals in 22 appearances for the 55-time winners of the Scottish League. He has only been on loan since January, having played the first half of the season for Wolves, yet has not really had a major impact during his time north of the border.

He is clearly a capable goalscorer, scoring ten goals in just 19 caps for Portugal U21s, although he is yet to bring that form over to his club football, at either Wolves or Rangers.

Silva has previously been on two other loan deals, at Anderlecht and PSV last season. In the first half of the season, he scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 32 games in Belgium, whilst his spell in the Netherlands yielded five goals and two assists in 19 games.

Fabio Silva's salary in 2024

With Silva’s current deal at Ibrox set to expire soon, it certainly leaves the Old Gold with a decision about his future this summer. Indeed, given his goalscoring form during both his time at Molineux and on his various moves away, it may well make sense to move him on.

Not only that, he earns a lot of money, more than a lot of players in the Wolves squad. Silva is currently on £80k-per-week, according to FBref. That is more than the likes of Hwang Hee-chan, who earns £70k-per-week, and both Cunha and Neto, who earn £50k-per-week, according to Capology.

In fact, only Pablo Sarabia earns more than the 21-year-old. The Spaniard is the top earner at Wolves, with £90k-per-week, with Nelson Semedo the only player matching his earnings.

Given the large amount of weekly wages spent on Silva, plus his lack of form in front of goal, it could well be the right thing to sell him this summer. However, Wolves will be lucky to recoup much of the £35.6m they spent on the striker. He was, at the time, the club's record signing.

With that being said, it will still be important money off the wage books, and extra funds for O’Neil to spend this summer, as he looks to build on an impressive first season at the helm at Molineux.