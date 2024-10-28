Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a confidence-boosting point against Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend. The result was made even more remarkable considering the Old Gold trailed 2-0 until the final few minutes, coming back to nab a share of the spoils.

Gary O’Neil isn’t out of the woods yet, but the fight his players showed against a team shining under Fabian Hurzeler illustrates that the Molineux side are battling hard to secure their first Premier League win of the season.

If the same team starts against Crystal Palace on Saturday, the drought may come to an end.

Matheus Cunha & Rayan Ait Nouri's stats vs Brighton

Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri were the saviours for O’Neil on the weekend, scoring the goals to rescue a point away from home.

If the duo can stay fit over the next few months, they will be imperative to keeping Wolves in the top flight. Not only did the Brazilian score the equaliser, but he also succeeded with three of his five dribble attempts, made four key passes, created a big chance and was fouled twice.

Elsewhere, Ait-Nouri completed 92% of his passes and attempted seven dribbles – succeeding with four – while also winning six ground duels during the game, offering plenty of support to Cunha down the left flank.

If they continue this form, it may be hard to keep them at the club. Cunha earns £60k-per-week, while Ait-Nouri is reportedly earning only £10k-per-week. Both will be able to earn significantly more if they move to another club, no doubt about that.

One of the club’s highest earners is taking home more per week than the duo combined, yet has barely had an impact this season…

Why O’Neil must now sell Pablo Sarabia

Last season, Pablo Sarabia was impressive under O’Neil. Across 36 games in all competitions, not only did he score four times, but the former Paris Saint-Germain gem chipped in with ten assists, helping his side finish away from the relegation zone.

This season has been a different story. Despite Pedro Neto leaving in the summer, the Spaniard has made zero starts in the Premier League, playing only 73 minutes in total.

Sarabia has created zero big chances during his time on the pitch, averaging only one key pass per game and losing possession eight times per game, despite averaging just 28 minutes per outing in the top flight.

Sarabia has been a decent signing since joining the club in January 2023, but it is clear he isn’t contributing as much as he should, especially given how much he earns.

Highest earners at Wolves 2024/25 Player Weekly wage Goncalo Guedes £90k-per-week Pablo Sarabia £90k-per-week Nelson Semedo £80k-per-week Hee Chan Hwang £70k-per-week Mattheus Cunha £60k-per-week Via Capology

Indeed, the 32-year-old is currently taking home £90k-per-week at Molineux, which is more than Cunha and Ait-Nouri combined, a staggering total for a player who doesn’t seem to be in O’Neil’s plans.

The January window is not far away, with rumours already rife that the veteran is seeking a winter exit amid his lack of game time. If the manager can move Sarabia on, it could free up a big chunk of the wage bill, that’s for sure.