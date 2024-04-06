Wolverhampton Wanderers’ draw against Burnley in midweek coupled with a few results going against them meant the club slipped out of the top half of the Premier League table.

Gary O’Neil has been unlucky with injuries of late, missing the likes of Hwang Hee-Chan, Pedro Neto, and Matheus Cunha in the previous few weeks.

This has meant the Old Gold have largely struggled in attack, but Cunha was fit enough to make the substitutes bench during the midweek clash against Burnley, playing 14 minutes in a bid to gain some match fitness.

Matheus Cunha’s stats vs Burnley

The previous few weeks have seen Nathan Fraser and Leon Chiwome – both teenagers – handed chances as the main centre-forward by O’Neil.

It was the latter who started against Burnley, failing to score during his time on the pitch, and he was subbed off for Cunha with just 15 minutes of the game remaining.

Matheus Cunha vs Burnley Goals 0 Minutes 14 Touches 11 Accurate passes 9/9 Ground duels won 2/2 Via Sofascore

The Brazilian certainly looked lively in his cameo, succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts, completing 100% of his passes and winning both of his ground duels, showcasing exactly what O’Neil has been missing recently.

He might still not be 100% ready, but judging by his brief appearance in midweek, unleashing him from the start, even if it is just for 60 minutes or so, could perhaps be the difference between Wolves winning or dropping more points.

Matheus Cunha’s season in numbers

The former Atlético Madrid star arrived at Molineux in January 2023, going on to score two goals in the Premier League in 17 appearances.

His move was made permanent in the summer, and it looks like it has been the correct decision by the club given his form throughout 2023/24.

In 29 games across all competitions, Cunha has scored 11 times while registering seven assists, emerging as one of the most dangerous players in front of goal for Wolves.

Alongside his goal contributions, the Brazilian has also managed to create seven big chances, averages one key pass per game, succeeded with 2.1 dribbles each match and has won 4.6 ground duels per game in the top flight this term.

These stats are evidence of how impressive the striker has been so far, and it is no coincidence that Wolves have lost three of the seven games Cunha has missed in recent weeks due to his injury.

The £60k-per-week dynamo will be itching to return to the starting XI for the clash against West Ham United this afternoon as he looks to make up for failing to score or grab an assist in the reverse fixture back in December, which saw Wolves suffer a 3-0 loss.

Journalist Ninad Barbadikar hailed Cunha during his spell in the Bundesliga a few years ago, saying: “Matheus Cunha is one of the most exciting players in the Bundesliga at the moment. What an incredible goal that was!”

His spell at Atletico didn’t quite work out as well as expected, but he is shining in the Midlands. Another few goals between now and May could see the Old Gold climb back into the top half of the table, no doubt about that.