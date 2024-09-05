Over the last few years, Wolverhampton Wanderers have become known for their recruitment of Portuguese talents, with many having a huge impact at Molineux.

Ruben Neves undoubtedly captured the hearts of the entire fanbase, playing a pivotal role in the club’s promotion from the Championship during the 2017/18 campaign.

He caught the eye with his ability to score screamers from outside the box, whilst providing the leadership skills during their return to the Premier League.

The midfielder left the club during the summer of 2023, joining Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal for a fee in the region of £47m - ending his six-year stint in the West Midlands.

However, despite his impact, Neves hasn’t been the only Portuguese talent to succeed at Molineux over the last five years.

Pedro Neto’s time at Wolves

After joining Wolves in a £18m deal from Lazio during the summer of 2019, Pedro Neto took no time in becoming a hit with the fans, registering nine goal contributions during his opening campaign at the club.

He produced phenomenal displays at the club but massively struggled with injuries during his time at Molineux - with the 24-year-old only managing 31 league appearances between 2021 and 2023.

However, he produced his best campaign for the club last season, registering 13 goal contributions in just 24 appearances before leaving in a £54m deal to join Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

He was an excellent servant for the Old Gold, making them a huge profit in their bid to stay within the confines of the league’s PSR rules - with the club undoubtedly wishing they could’ve kept hold of the winger.

Despite his successes, the club may regret allowing one player to leave a couple of years ago after his impressive form away from the West Midlands.

Vitinha’s market value in 2024

Fellow Portuguese international Vitinha spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Wolves from Porto, making 22 appearances in all competitions.

He did manage to register a single goal, coming in the FA Cup victory over Chorley, with the now 24-year-old finding the back of the net from over 30 yards.

However, despite his squad role, the club decided against signing him permanently, moving back to Porto - before joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2022.

He’s taken his game to the next level in Paris, starring in the Champions League, featuring in all 12 games for Luis Enrique’s side last season - before being nominated for the Ballon d'Or earlier this week.

As a result, his market value has skyrocketed, with the "incredible" midfielder - as described by Enrique - now valued at €90m £75.8m), a figure vastly higher than that received for the departure of Neto earlier this summer.

Vitinha's stats after leaving Wolves in 2021 Statistics Tally Games played 141 Minutes played 10458 Goals scored 16 Assists 14 Yellow cards 11 Trophies won 7 Stats via Transfermarkt

Given his huge increase, the club may regret not moving to sign Vitinha on a permanent basis, with the talent undoubtedly improving the current midfield.

He could’ve also made them a huge profit, which could’ve massively helped them in their attempts to stay within the confines of PSR and possibly allowed them to keep hold of Neto.