Wolverhampton Wanderers head into their next Premier League match full of confidence, despite the daunting task of Arne Slot's table-topping Liverpool that awaits them.

Vitor Pereira's Old Gold have picked up two wins on the bounce in all competitions with two clean sheets also in tow, with the potential for a shock result to be on the cards if the Reds are still bruised from their shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth Argyle.