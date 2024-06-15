Much will be made of the players Wolverhampton Wanderers want to sign during the summer transfer window, as Gary O’Neil aims to bolster his squad, with reinforcements needed if the Old Gold are to kick on next season.

For all the focus on incomings at Molineux, however, what about those who could be sold over the coming months?

Wolves must sell Portuguese forward this summer

It is clear that O’Neil will be keen on moving some players out of the club this summer in a bid to raise some funds to ensure he can make more signings.

One player who could be on the move is forward Daniel Podence, who looks set to depart the Old Gold after a season spent on loan in Greece.

He cost £17m to sign back in 2020 from Olympiacos – where he spent last season – and Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos has claimed that the loan club are working on a deal to bring him back to the club on a permanent deal this summer.

O’Neil should be able to bring in a decent transfer fee for the winger, which could prove crucial in his bid to further improve his squad.

Not only that, but Podence even earns more than several of the current first team stars.

Daniel Podence's wage at Wolves

The 28-year-old was said to be earning £60k-per-week at Wolves during his last full season (2022/23). In comparison, Pedro Neto earns £50k-per-week while Max Kilman is also currently taking home £50k-per-week, as per Capology. It goes to show how much O’Neil would love to get this wage off the bill.

Neto is among one of the finest players at the club, scoring three goals and registering 11 assists during the 2023/24 campaign, while Kilman - who has been valued at £45m amid interest from West Ham United - is the rock at the heart of the defence who is only going to get better and better as time goes on.

For Olympiacos last term, Podence began to show his true talents, registering 28 goal contributions – 15 goals and 13 assists – across 47 games in all competitions, leading his team to the Europa Conference League, the first time a Greek side had won a major European trophy.

This form should certainly drive his price up, meaning Wolves may be able to try and recoup as much as the £17m they shelled out on him as possible this summer.

His spell in the Midlands was decent, with the winger making over 100 appearances between 2020 and 2023, scoring 16 times in the process, but it looks as though his time in England will be coming to an end soon.

Daniel Podence's domestic stats for Olympiacos last season Goals 11 Assists 5 Big chances created 12 Successful dribbles per game 1.3 Key passes per game 1.8 Via Sofascore

O’Neil will be looking to build a team of his own players and signings ahead of the new Premier League season, and some added depth in key areas could see Wolves improve on their 14th placed finish they achieved last term.

if it wasn’t for such a dismal run of form in the final few weeks of the season, the Old Gold may have secured a top-half finish and this is something which is attainable if the correct players are signed over the next few weeks.