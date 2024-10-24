Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil isn’t exactly enjoying the best of times at the moment with his side slumped at the bottom of the Premier League table having won just one point all season.

He will be counting on the likes of Matheus Cunha, Joao Gomes and Rayan Ait Nouri to lead by example and secure the Old Gold their first league win of the campaign sooner rather than later.

For Ait Nouri, if the club are relegated, will this be his final season at Molineux? Especially considering the interest shown in him over the summer?

Rayan Ait Nouri’s season in numbers

The left-back has played every single league match for the club this season, scoring twice and grabbing two assists in the process.

Despite their poor performances, the defender started the current campaign in a similar sort of fashion as how he ended 2023/24, which could see him secure a big money move away from the Midlands sooner rather than later.

Ait Nouri has also created a big chance, averaging 1.4 key passes and 1.1 successful dribbles per game in the top flight, showcasing his attacking qualities.

In terms of his reported salary of £10k-per-week, the youngster is certainly one of the best value-for-money players in the current Wolves squad, that’s for certain.

Top five highest earners at Wolves Rank Player Salary 1. Goncalo Guedes £90k-per-week 1. Pablo Sarabia £90k-per-week 3. Nélson Semedo £80k-per-week 4. Hee-chan Hwang £70k-per-week 5. Mattheus Cunha £60k-per-week (via Capology)

The same cannot be said for another full-back in the first team, who is earning way more than Ait Nouri, but is failing to produce the goods on the pitch – Matt Doherty.

Why Matt Doherty must be sold by Wolves

The Republic of Ireland defender returned to Wolves at the start of last season, making a total of 43 appearances for the club since, scoring three times.

This season, he has made only two Premier League starts under O’Neil, failing to establish himself in the team. During these games, Doherty has lost possession 8.8 times on average, while averaging just a 78% pass success rate.

Going forward, the defender succeeds with just 0.3 dribbles per game while he has delivered zero accurate crosses. It is clear that O’Neil is not a massive fan of the Irishman, and it would make sense for the club to move him on sooner rather than later.

He currently earns a staggering £50k-per-week at the Old Gold, which is 400% more than what Ait Nouri takes home each week. Judging by the performances of both players, it is not a fair reflection on their wages.

Doherty was even criticised on international duty a few weeks ago by Stephen Kelly, who dubbed the current Wolves man as “awful” during the clash against Greece in September.

With 18 months still to run on his contract, there is no doubt that his weekly wage would be best spent elsewhere, either in signing a free agent or investing back in the current squad.

His recent displays have been poor and O’Neil must look to move him on in January at the earliest.