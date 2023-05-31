Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to a defender ahead of the summer transfer window, as the 2022/23 season closes.

The Midlands club were saved mid-season by Julen Lopetegui, who took Wolves from the bottom of the table on Christmas day to a 13th-place Premier League finish.

The struggles are not over for the Spaniard despite the footballing calendar entering a break, as the club revealed struggles with FFP leading up to the summer window, which will jeopardise the finances the former Real Madrid manager assumed he would have.

Wolves have plenty of improvements to make on a limited budget, however, the latest link to the club would be a significant upgrade on a free transfer.

What’s the latest on Nacho Fernandez to Wolves?

As reported by Spanish outlet SPORT, Real Madrid legend Nacho Fernandez could be on the move to Molineux this summer.

The report states that the Premier League and joining Lopetegui at Wolves “tempts him”, having played under the boss with Los Blancos.

The Madrid-born ace’s contract will soon expire at the Bernabeu, with the defender opting to depart after spending his entire playing career at his boyhood club at a variety of levels.

What could Nacho Fernandez offer Wolves?

A defender that has made over 300 career appearances for a side as reputable as Real Madrid needs little introduction, with his experience and level of expertise a quality that would bolster any side.

The versatile defender, deployed mainly at centre-back, can play on both flanks at the back and showcases a range of attributes having already proven "a nightmare for Salah" at Europe's top table, as per Jamie Easton.

Despite nearing the latter stages of his playing career at 33-years-old, the defender could have a similar impact on Lopetegui’s budding Wolves defence as Thiago Silva at Chelsea.

The Brazilian signed for Chelsea at the age of 35, and has proved to be one of the most crucial players at Stamford Bridge, raising the level with his expertise in central defence.

While a coach can teach and nurture ability, one cannot replicate experience, which is what the £133k-per-week ace could bring to the struggling back line in abundance.

One player that would certainly benefit from the Madrid veterans' knowledge is Max Kilman, who at 26-years-old has excelled since trading Maidenhead United for Molineux in 2018.

The Englishman has been solid at the back for Lopetegui’s side, praised as being a “monster” since his emergence by members of the media.

Being in the earlier stages of his career, Kilman could benefit from being partnered by the five-time Champions League winner, who has played alongside some of the best defenders of this generation.

Nacho’s experience is far from the only exciting thing about the potential transfer, but his ability on the ball also, ranking as one of Europe's best central defenders in possessing over the past year.

As per FBref, the Spaniard averages a pass completion rate of 91.2% per 90, as well as executing 4.03 progressive passes per 90, highlighting his ability to play the ball from defence to advancing areas of the pitch.

A similar trait is shown by Kilman, who averages just below the Madrid defender with 3.46 progressive passes per 90, suggesting that the duo could flourish in their mirrored playing styles.

Hailed as being an “important” player by Zinedine Zidane, Nacho could be a favourable signing on a free transfer this summer for Lopetegui, who could model his defence around the experienced general.