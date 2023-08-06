Wolverhampton Wanderers are facing an uphill battle this summer, as Julen Lopetegui battles the need to make signings with the Old Gold’s inability to spend.

The Midlands club have extensive financial woes amid the emergence of their Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues back in May, handing the Spaniard added constraints to his transfer plans.

Despite such limitations, the former Real Madrid boss opted to remain at the club in the bid to build on his first spell at Molineux.

What’s the latest on Wolves’ transfer situation?

With the aim to relieve financial pressures, the club have sanctioned the moves of seven players for economic gain, making around £90m in sales.

Despite allowing such individuals to depart, the issue remains that the club has little funds to spend in order to replenish the squad amid the drop in numbers.

As well as the profitable departures, Wolves have also bid farewell to the likes of Diego Costa, Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho who left at the expiration of their contracts in the Midlands.

Lopetegui admitted that he is “worried” about the size of his squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season, with the Spaniard having doubts over their ability to compete in the league.

The Old Gold must find a solution to their lacking squad size and imbalance of quality, however the concerned manager could find some light in seeking assistance from the academy.

Who is Nathan Fraser?

As reported by journalist Liam Keen, relayed by Talking Wolves, the club are stalling a possible loan move from Shrewsbury for striker Nathan Fraser, with the belief that Wolves see the 18-year-old as a backup option.

The young Irishman has featured heavily in the club’s pre-season festivities on the back of signing a new deal with the Midlands side in June.

A budding forward, the £180-per-week teenager netted seven Premier League 2 goals last season and has been praised for his “aggressive and strong” approach to leading the line by head of coaching Jonathan Hunter-Barrett.

Lopetegui could find himself a hero by giving Fraser a chance to perform in the top-tier, in a division that has seen many managers rewarded for their gamble with academy talents.

Not many academy graduates have come through as strong as Harry Kane, who took his chance from Mauricio Pochettino in his first full Premier League season at Tottenham.

The Englishman netted 21 goals in his first taste of being the primary choice forward at White Hart Lane in the 2014/15 campaign, in a chance that sparked the beginning of a history-breaking talent.

Fast-forward to now and the 30-year-old is the club’s leading goal-scorer and has scored 213 Premier League goals in 317 appearances for the Lilywhites.

While the instance of Kane’s talent and rise to the top is rare, Lopetegui could take a page out of Pochettino’s box in handing a real chance to a young forward lower down the pecking order in a time of need.

The 18-year-old is yet to have a taste of senior football at competitive level for Wolves, however taking into consideration the club’s anxieties going into the new season, now could be the perfect time for the Spaniard to trial the hungry talent.