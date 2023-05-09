As the 2022/23 Premier League season comes to a close, Wolverhampton Wanderers have time to reflect on a below-par campaign.

Survival has been confirmed, and Julen Lopetegui can look towards the final three fixtures of this campaign before aiming to improve his squad in the summer.

When the Spaniard took over from Bruno Lage early into the season, the club were threatened with relegation and in a bleak run of form.

The former Real Madrid coach turned things around in his short time in the Midlands and will get the chance to impose his style on the squad during the summer interval.

There have been a number of rumours regarding players potentially departing and arriving at Molineux already ahead of the transfer window, however, when it comes to recruiting for the future, Wolves may not need to look further than their academy.

One name has emerged as one to watch in the future, with 18-year-old Irishman Nathan Fraser having the potential to be an heir to Raul Jimenez in the striker role.

Who is Nathan Fraser?

The Wolverhampton-born forward has worked his way through Wolves’ academy and has shone as the club's top-scorer in the U21s throughout the Premier League 2 top division.

The club's academy side was promoted to the Premier League 2’s Division 1 last season, where Fraser contributed to a goal in just two appearances at the age of 17.

This season, the forward has enjoyed a breakout year, finding the net seven times in 23 appearances, starting every game and cementing himself as a star player for the academy team.

What is notable is that the Ireland U19 international has scored his goals in various ways, netting two with his left foot, two with his right and three with his head, showing his strength in finishing and versatility in front of goal.

The youngster was praised as being “inquisitive” by U21 head coach James Collins, in learning the importance of being influential off the ball when playing at a higher level in the academy at such a young age.

Further described by Collins as being "excellent" the "hard-working" striker has found his feet in the academy at just 18 years of age.

Fraser was praised for his "dangerous" style of play by Irish football analyst Mark Broomy, most notably for his strengths in the air where he acts as a “target man” when leading the line.

That's certainly echoed through his three-headed goals this season and supports claims that he could follow in Jimenez's footsteps in leading Wolves' attack in the future.

Indeed, the Mexican has made a name for himself as a bullish proposition for opposing defenders, scoring eight of his 40 Premier League goals with his head.

Born in 2005, Fraser has a bright future ahead of him, and was selected by Lopetegui to train with the first team when he first joined the club back in November. The question is, however, could he one day be the heir to Jimenez? He has all the attributes to do so.