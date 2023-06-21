Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an offer to bring Besiktas forward Nathan Redmond back to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Nathan Redmond leaving Besiktas?

Redmond only arrived at the Vodafone Stadium last summer on a free transfer from Southampton, going on to make 28 appearances during his debut season. With his contract set to expire at the end of this month however, Julen Lopetegui has been alerted to his immediate availability, and it’s not the first time he’s been a target at Molineux.

The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell reported in September 2022 that the Old Gold were keen to strike a deal for the 29-year-old in the final few hours of the window but missed out to Senol Gunes’ side, though with him having not yet signed a new deal, the opportunity to take a second bite at the cherry is absolutely there to be taken.

Are Wolves signing Redmond?

According to Turkish outlet Hurriyet (via Sport Witness), Wolves and Burnley have “made offers” for Redmond ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Midlands outfit are “working to sign” the right-sided winger, but it won’t be easy to prise him away from the Super Lig.

Besiktas “wish to keep” the attacker and have therefore tabled a €1.5m-per-year (£1.2m) salary to try and retain his services, but his agent, Simon Bayliff, has publicly stated that they need to increase it to €2m (£1.7m) to have any chance of holding onto his client beyond the summer.

What could Redmond bring to Molineux?

First of all, Redmond being available for nothing would be an absolute bargain for Wolves, and his attacking threat has seen him hailed a “danger” in the final third by journalist Josh Bunting so he could add a prolific streak to Lopetegui’s squad.

The ARETE client, who’s sponsored by Adidas, posted ten goal contributions (five goals and the same number of assists) in 25 Super Lig outings last season and recorded a total of 47 shots, which was the third-highest out of all of his teammates, as per FBRef.

England’s former international would also provide the boss with wonderful versatility having been deployed in seven various positions since the start of his career, including all across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, which is a great quality to possess.

Finally, Redmond is proven in the Premier League having made 264 appearances so would be able to easily slot back into the style of play should he return to the top-flight, which at this stage, could be a real possibility if the hierarchy pull out all the stops to make it happen.