Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to a former Premier League gem, as Julen Lopetegui aims to bolster his side on a budget this transfer window.

It’s set to be a busy break for Wolves, who have been linked to both potential incomings and outgoings, as the Spaniard gets his first taste of a summer frenzy at Molineux.

The latest link could act as a candidate to replace one star departing the Midlands, in a move that could be cost-effective and strengthen the options going forward.

What’s the latest on Nathan Redmond to Wolves?

As reported by Turkish outlet Hurriyet - relayed by Sport Witness - Wolves have emerged as a club interested in Besiktas winger Nathan Redmond.

The report claims that despite wanting to keep the forward, the Turkish giants may lose the soon-to-be out-of-contract player, with Burnley and Wolves having ‘made offers’.

Wolves could land themselves a bargain by obtaining the 29-year-old in a free deal, with the apex of his expected transfer value sitting at just below £7m.

What could Nathan Redmon bring to Wolves?

The former Southampton and Norwich City ace made the move to the Super Lig last summer following the expiration of his contract on the south coast.

In 25 league appearances for Besiktas, the Englishman has contributed to ten goals, scoring five and assisting five, marking himself as one of the club’s best performers in maintaining an average match rating of 7.04, via Sofascore.

Lauded as “explosive” by journalist Sam Tighe, the 29-year-old could be a strong addition to Lopetegui’s plans in the task to replace the departing Adama Traore.

The £40k-per-week winger has all the skills to act as a dynamic wide player in the Spaniard’s side, as highlighted by his 1.5 successful dribbles per game along with his goal-scoring and creative attributes.

Like Traore, Redmond has strengths in possession, as highlighted by WhoScored who list his ability to hold on to the ball as a strong attribute.

Praised as a “machine” by football impressionist Darren Farley, the Spaniard has been unstoppable in isolated wide areas when playing for Wolves over the years, however, his 1v1 efforts are replaceable.

In a total of 157 Premier League appearances for the Old Gold, the 27-year-old scored just ten goals over the span of five seasons, via Transfermarkt, showing his inability to translate his power in dribbling to great effect in the final third.

Redmond could be a strong suitor for Wolves, having scored 28 goals in his Premier League career representing both the Saints and the Canaries.

When comparing the Besiktas ace’s final season with the Saints to Traore this term via FBref, the Spaniard comes out on top in terms of progressive carries, however stalls in the final third, with Redmond averaging 3.58 shot-creating actions to his 2.65 per 90.

What Wolves require is goals, having ended the campaign as the league’s lowest scorers with just 31 in 38 games, and by adding Redmond to the scene to replace the departing Traore, Molineux may get more from wide scenarios in the final third.