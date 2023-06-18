The transfer window is officially open for Premier League clubs and Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters are anxious for their side to bring in new players.

Following a hugely disappointing first half to the 2022-23 season, in which they found themselves bottom of the division at Christmas, Julen Lopetegui was brought in and helped turn things around by guiding Wolves to a 13th-place finish.

Plenty of players have been moved on since the end of the campaign, while a big question mark remains over the future of Tottenham Hotspur-linked Adama Traore, with full-back Dion Sanderson potentially next to be offloaded.

According to BirminghamLive, Birmingham City are eager to bring in the defender permanently following his impressive spell on loan at St Andrew's last season. The Blues are set to face plenty of competition, though, with Stoke City and other Championship sides also showing an interest.

However, would Wolves be better off keeping hold of a player who has shone in the second tier but not been given a chance to prove himself in the Premier League?

Is Dion Sanderson good enough to play a part for Wolves?

Sanderson has spent five separate spells out on loan at Cardiff City, Birmingham (twice), Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland. Each of those clubs will no doubt have given Wolves positive feedback.

Labelled a "Rolls-Royce" of a defender by then-Sunderland boss Lee Johnson during his time at the Stadium of Light, and an "absolutely superb" defender by football reporter Josh Bunting, Sanderson clearly has something about him.

Indeed, Sanderson ranked fifth in the Championship last season for the percentage of dribblers tackled (76.7), which helps to highlight his defensive qualities, while he has also been hailed for his pace and passing ability.

The Englishman was equally comfortable playing in the centre of defence as he was in a more right-sided position last season. Given Wolves favour a 4-2-3-1 formation, that would put him in direct competition with either Nathan Collins or even Nelson Semedo.

Semedo is a player of far higher stature given his time at Barcelona, but he has been accused of lacking defensive qualities. Indeed, as put by football reporter Nathan Judah earlier this season, the Portuguese often looks "a liability" defensively.

Whereas Semedo only won 51.6% of his challenges against players dribbling against him last season, as per FBref, Sanderson boasted a 76.7% success rate, albeit in a division below.

Sanderson also came out on top for interceptions (1.23 per 90 compared to 0.99) and aerial duels won (51% v 44.8%), which did not come at the expense of a lack of attacking threat, as highlighted by his two goals and an assist, compared to just one assist for Semedo.

Fast approaching his 24th birthday, it really is now or never if Sanderson's Wolves career is to take off. If Lopetegui is willing to give him a chance, he could prove to be the archetypal new signing that breathes life into Wolves' back-line.