Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to secure a big in-house agreement, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Who have been linked with exits at Molineux?

Over the course of the last few months, all three players in question have been linked with moves elsewhere as Wolves continue to endure a tumultuous summer transfer window.

In the case of Neto, Sporting Clube de Portugal have expressed an interest in taking the Portugal international on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and is said to be 'very well regarded' by the Lisbon giants, as per A Bola.

Football Insider claim that Arsenal had considered an approach for the £50k-a-week ace earlier. However, it remains to be seen whether they would re-ignite their attraction towards Neto after bringing in Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Nunes has been mooted with a potential transfer to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, as per L'Equipe transcribed via Sports Mole and also Liverpool in recent months as his stock continues to rise. Contractually, the deep-lying midfielder is tied to the Old Gold until the summer of 2027 and earns around £85,000 per week at Molineux, according to Capology.

Kilman has also garnered attention this window from Serie A giants Napoli, who saw a £30 million bid rebuffed for the former Maidenhead United defender last month, as per Telegraph Sport.

Earning a modest £15,000 per week at Wolves, Kilman and his current employers are said to have opened dialogue over improved terms to fight off keen suitors, this off-season, as per The Express & Star.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, talkSPORT reporter Crook thinks that Wolves boss Lopetegui will be doing everything he can to keep the trio around despite prying eyes from elsewhere.

Crook stated: Liverpool bid on Nunes in the January transfer window, but they seem to be targeting other midfielders.

"Neto, we know that Arsenal have liked in the past, but if you look at that forward area now with Kai Havertz coming in, where is he going to play? Do they need him? Probably not.

"Kilman, the interest from Napoli was real. I think Lopetegui has made it pretty clear, maybe that's why he's coming out and saying what he has, that he doesn't want to lose him, I think he will probably end up being captain if he stays.

"So, I think they're really hopeful that he will sign a new contract."

What now for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

The fears of a Kilman exit won't be over yet and it remains to be seen as to what the club will decide should another offer come in, with Napoli now eyeing up a loan-to-buy offer for the centre-back.

Spanish coach Lopetegui will be aiming to bulk out his squad by adding some additional bodies before the end of the window, though he has been hamstrung quite severely since the start of play in the market due to the Old Gold's well-documented financial issues.

Nevertheless, recruitment will be a priority of urgency at Molineux and Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has been eyed as a potential defensive reinforcement, according to The Sun.

Scotland international Che Adams has emerged as a target for Wolves and Southampton are reportedly bracing themselves for incoming bids amid further competition from Everton and Bournemouth to secure his signature, as per Football Insider.

Conversely, Wolves now look set to miss out on Bristol City talent Alex Scott after news broke that Bournemouth have swooped in to acquire the Guernsey-born playmaker, as per Telegraph Sport.