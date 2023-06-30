Despite selling club captain Ruben Neves for big money this month, Wolverhampton Wanderers are "not looking like" they will reinvest the money into players over the summer, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - what's the latest?

The Old Gold confirmed that after six years at the club, they had completed the sale of club captain Neves earlier this month, in a deal that reportedly earned the club a hefty transfer fee of £47m.

Usually, when a team sells a vital player for such a significant fee, a good portion of the proceeds are reinvested into new transfers to help rebuild the squad.

Unfortunately for Wolves fans, that isn't going to be the case this time.

On June 15th, Sporting Director Matt Hobbs updated fans on the club's plans for the coming window.

On the transfer front, Hobbs confirmed that Wolves would be looking to minimise spending this year as they try to operate "within FFP limitations" and operate on the basis that "players will leave before we can bring new faces in."

It's a strategy in stark contrast to the side's previous summers of high spending and reportedly shocked manager Julen Lopetegui, leading to 'genuine fears' he would walk away from the job, per the Athletic.

Luckily for club fans, the Telegraph confirmed that after considering his options, he informed the club about his commitment to staying and making the best of their situation.

The new strategy for Wolves, as revealed by journalist John Percy, will be to target players within the £8m-£15m price range, which, if the current market is anything to go by, completely rules out any big names.

What has Jones said about Wolverhampton Wanderers' transfer situation?

Jones wasn't optimistic about the prospect of Wolves bringing in any like-for-like replacements for Neves this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "You'd like to think Wolves would now be able to go and sign some high-profile replacements. But unfortunately, that's not looking like the case."

Why are Wolverhampton Wanderers at risk of breaching financial rules?

The major concern for the Midlands outfit is their mounting 'losses' over the previous three years.

According to the rules, no Premier League team can lose more than £105m over a three-year period, and at the end of 2022, Wolves had already posted losses of £46.1m.

Their record of spending big over the last few years makes things even more precarious.

Last summer, the team paid fees amounting to £115m for just four permanent signings, of which none have been a massive success as the club was embroiled in a relegation scrap for much of the season.

That spending, combined with their previous losses, is the primary reason Wolves won't be splashing the cash this summer, even with the windfall from Neves' sale.