Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a transfer fee that will see them sign a Premier League player with international experience, according to a new report.

It has been a quiet transfer window for the Midlands side so far, but with just over two days left of the transfer window, things could soon start to heat up for Gary O’Neil’s side. Given that Wolves have started the campaign with back-to-back defeats, the club may be looking to do a bit more business as they try and get their season up and running.

Wolves transfer news

Wolves have so far brought three new players to the club over this summer, as well as adding Tommy Doyle, who spent last season on loan at Molineux, on a permanent deal. But O’Neil is probably looking to do more business, as he will want his squad as strong as possible as they look to build on last season.

Wolves' summer signings Signed from Rodrigo Gomes SC Braga Pedro Lima Sport Recife Tommy Doyle Man City Jorgen Strand Larsen (Loan) Celta de Vigo

One area that Wolves seem keen on adding to is their defence, as the Premier League side were keen on signing Dara O’Shea, but they have missed out on him, as he’s now joined Ipswich Town. But according to a fresh update, Wolves have now turned their attention to Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic. They are said to be ready to “step up” their pursuit of the international defender after missing out on O’Shea.

But as well as looking at improving defensively, Wolves are also said to be interested in signing former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. It has been claimed that Wolves have joined the race to sign the winger, who currently plays for Turkish side Galatasaray. Given that Wolves have sold Pedro Neto and Max Kilman, they have some money to spend, and they are now among the clubs interested in bringing Zaha back to the Premier League.

It is believed that Galatasaray are looking to get around £9 million for the former Manchester United and Palace winger, but first they've wrapped up a deal for a reinforcement at the back.

Wolves agree £10m fee for Sam Johnstone

According to Sky Sports News, Wolves have now agreed a £10 million fee with Crystal Palace to sign 4-cap England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

It is being reported that advanced negotiations are still ongoing, but the deal is getting closer to being completed. Wolves have reportedly faced competition from Southampton, but have won the race for the England international.

The 31-year-old has been with Palace since July 2022, when he joined the club on a free transfer from West Brom. He has gone on to play 34 times for the South London side, with 20 of those games coming last season in the Premier League, as he conceded 27 goals and kept six clean sheets in the process.

Johnstone was a standout performer during his time with West Brom, as he was described as being “sensational” by former England striker Gary Lineker back in 2021.