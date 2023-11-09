Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly made contact over a possible move to sign an "amazing" left-footed player.

Wolves under Gary O’Neil

The Old Gold have had an eventful 2023 so far, with the club avoiding relegation from the Premier League under former manager Julen Lopetegui. However, over the summer, Lopetegui left Molineux just three days before the season began. Gary O’Neil arrived as his replacement and has made a respectable start to the campaign, although defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday was the club’s fifth from 11 top flight games.

You could argue that O’Neil is doing an adequate job so far, especially as, over the summer, resources were limited in the transfer market, although loan moves for Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore did become permanent.

Wolves summer signings Previous club Deal Matheus Cunha Atletico Madrid €50m Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Strasbourg €15m Santiago Bueno Girona €12m Boubacar Traore FC Metz €11m Enso Gonzalez Libertad €6m Matt Doherty Atletico Madrid Free Tom King Northampton Town Free Tommy Doyle Manchester City Loan

It looks as if attention is already on the January window, though, with Wolves looking to ensure they aren’t involved in another relegation battle. Additions in attack appear to on the agenda under O’Neil, with those behind the scenes at Molineux working on one move already.

According to Football Transfers, Wolves are interested in signing Manchester United’s Amad Diallo after previously scouting him during Nuno Espirito Santo’s time in charge back in 2021. The report adds that contact has been made by Wolves for the attacker over a potential loan deal. Those at Old Trafford could look to use him in the U21s when he returns from injury, although a move to Molineux is seen as a strong alternative.

Diallo has only made nine senior appearances for the Red Devils, but he starred out on loan with Sunderland in the Championship. Last season, the 21-year-old contributed to 18 goals in all competitions as the Black Cats reached the playoff semi-finals. (Amad Diallo stats – Transfermarkt)

He came in for praise from Tony Mowbray during the campaign, with the Sunderland boss labelling Diallo an “amazing footballer”.

“He’s an amazing footballer. He finds the game too easy sometimes. I need to poke him to make sure he’s giving everything for the team because the game’s too easy for him as an individual.”

Diallo, primarily left footed, can play as a right winger, left winger or attacking midfielder, so would provide plenty of versatility for O’Neil who has Cunha, Pedro Neto, Pablo Sarabia, Hwang Hee-chan, Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajzdic as his current attacking options. A move for Diallo could be one to watch over the coming months, and Wolves could finally get their man years on from initially showing an interest.