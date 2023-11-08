Wolverhampton Wanderers have been backed to secure the services of a new striker, though a reliable journalist has admitted he’s more likely to join next summer rather than in January.

Wolves transfer news

The Old Gold signed Matheus Cunha, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Matt Doherty and Tom King all on a permanent basis over the summer, whilst recruiting Manchester City’s Tommy Doyle on loan for the rest of the season.

With regards to outgoings, Gary O’Neil sanctioned the sales of 20 players in total, with some of the bigger names to leave for good being the likes of Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Raul Jimenez, so the boss has created plenty of room in his squad to make further additions in the Premier League.

The Molineux side are reportedly looking to sign a new number nine to bolster their frontline options and have set their sights on a former target, with Southampton’s Che Adams still firmly on the radar after links in the summer, especially considering that his deal is set to expire at the end of the season (Southampton contracts).

The Scottish centre-forward has established himself as Russell Martin’s second best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Southampton statistics), and with the 27-year-old set to be available should he not put pen to paper on fresh terms, he could be on his way to the Midlands.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggested that Wolves could sign Che Adams next summer should they stave off any threat of relegation.

"Che Adams is one that would probably make sense considering his contract situation. I think we'll probably look forward to the summer transfer window if Wolves can consolidate during this season.

"If you ask me, I don't think there's much danger of them going down at all. Earlier in the season, you probably could have argued that. But, even in defeat at Old Trafford in the opening game of the season, I think they probably saw enough signs to think things are okay here."

Che Adams would be a "smart signing" for Wolves

Over the course of his career, Adams has clocked up 123 contributions, 88 goals and 35 assists, in 337 appearances, which shows how prolific he can be in the final third in terms of hitting the back of the net himself and creating chances for his fellow teammates (Transfermarkt - Adams statistics).

The Leicester-born talent, who earns £30k-per-week (Southampton salaries), is also a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions since bursting onto the professional scene, including everywhere across the frontline and even as an attacking midfielder, so his versaility can kill multiple birds with one stone in the squad depth department.

According to The Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, Adams would be a “smart signing” for Wolves to make considering the all-round positive impact he could have on the side, so should the right opportunity present itself, this is a no-brainer of a deal for the hierarchy to pursue next year.