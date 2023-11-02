Wolverhampton Wanderers were strongly associated with a move for Southampton centre-forward Che Adams over the summer, and a fresh report has delivered an update on the club's pursuit ahead of January.

Che Adams' future at Southampton

The St. Mary’s Stadium attacker first put pen to paper on the south coast when he joined from Championship side Birmingham City back in 2019, and he’s since gone on to make a total of 157 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Adams statistics).

However, Scotland’s international will have reached the expiration of his deal at the end of the season (Southampton contracts), and despite being offered fresh terms for a further three years, which includes being handed the status of vice-captain, he’s refused to admit whether he’ll sign it or leave.

The Old Gold, alongside Premier League rivals Everton, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, were all credited with an interest in the 27-year-old over the summer, and whilst a deal failed to materialise before the deadline, there’s a strong possibility that he could be on the move at the start of next year.

Russell Martin’s star has emerged as his boss’ second best-performing offensive player so far this term (WhoScored - Southampton statistics), but with only one more opportunity available to cash in, Gary O’Neil has been put on alert at Molineux.

Wolves still keen on deal for Che Adams

According to The Telegraph (via Football League World), Wolves are plotting another swoop for Adams in January. The Midlands outfit "could make a move" for the striker at the turn of the new year, with the club potentially "back in" to secure his services considering the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation.

O'Neil is looking to bolster his ranks with a new number nine and chiefs still have their former target "on their radar", though it's likely that he will have more than one potential suitor during the upcoming transfer window.

Adams has been a "phenomenon" for Saints

Since first bursting onto the professional scene, Adams has racked up 123 contributions (88 goals and 35 assists), with his prolific form in the final third having seen him dubbed a “phenomenon” by Southampton's former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, but he can offer more than just hitting the back of the net.

The Leicester-born talent, who pockets £30k-per-week (Southampton salaries), is a versatile operator having been deployed everywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield over the course of his career, making him a useful option to have in the building should injury cover be needed in roles outside of his own.

Che Adams' Style Of Play Plays the ball off the ground often Likes to play long balls Likes to do flick ons Commits fouls often (Data via WhoScored)

Furthermore, Adams shares the same representative, Unique Sports Group, as Craig Dawson, Daniel Bentley and Tommy Doyle (Wolves agents), so this existing connection that his management has to the club could give the board a small advantage over their fellow competitors should they indeed decide to pursue a deal in January.